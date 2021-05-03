Wilsonart Acquires Flagg Incorporated

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces announced today it has acquired Flagg Incorporated, a leading wholesale distributor to the building and remodeling industry. Based in Cincinnati with branches in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, Flagg distributes supplies and services for the cabinet-making industry, including engineered decorative surfaces, board, hardware and components. This strategic acquisition represents significant growth potential for Wilsonart by expanding the company’s footprint in the Midwest.



“The acquisition of Flagg complements Wilsonart’s company culture and greatly enhances the services we offer with four locations across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky,” said Andrew Korzen, vice president of sales for Wilsonart. “We look forward to increasing Wilsonart’s company-owned distribution network and being able to bring our ever-expanding portfolio of engineered surfaces to an even wider audience.”

Founded in 1971, Flagg Inc. is a third-generation, family-run business that supplies a diverse and high-quality range of products and services to the building and remodeling industry. Over the past 50 years, the company has built an impressive reputation and thriving business on delivering outstanding value, providing personalized service, and finding innovative ways to help customers be more successful.

“We have partnered with Wilsonart for almost 50 years and are confident that our business will be in good hands,” noted Eric Leonard, president of Flagg Incorporated. “Wilsonart’s commitment to delivering the highest quality products with unmatched service blends seamlessly with Flagg’s founding principles. This acquisition is a logical progression and will solidify our efforts in continuing to service customers in the Ohio Valley with their building and remodeling needs.”

For more information about Wilsonart® Engineered Surfaces, visit Wilsonart.com.

About Flagg Incorporated

Flagg has proudly distributed Wilsonart’s many outstanding brands of engineered decorative surfaces. In addition, Flagg distributes decorative and functional hardware, European concealed hinges and drawer slides, adhesives, cutting tools, resin panels, abrasives, fasteners, edge-banding, finishes, cabinet lighting, industrial tools, and various types of wood-based substrates along with a whole host of value-added services to help their customer’s quality and throughput. Some notable brands that they distribute are Amana Tools, Advanced Affiliates Hardware, Doellken Edge Solutions, Deerwood Fasteners, Fast Cap Products, Festool, Hettich Hardware, Interbuild Real Wood Products, King Plastics, Lumigraf, Lutron Lighting Controls and Shading Solutions, Mohawk Finishing Products, Plummer Forest Products, Peter Meier Hardware, Rehau, Roseburg Board products, Salice Hardware, Shaper Handheld CNC tooling, Surfprep, Tresco lighting, and Uniboard. The company is recognized for developing innovative ways to serve thousands of customers in the Tri-state area. The focus is to help improve our customers bottom line and do so in a manner that is not just effective but fun.

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL and Edgebanding, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone®, and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

For more information, visit www.wilsonart.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Houzz, Pinterest, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Tammy Weadock

tammy.weadock@wilsonart.com

254-207-3444