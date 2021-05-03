TVOkids’ Power Hour of Learning introduces brand-new episodes to support at-home learning

Grade 1-6 students are invited to join these engaging, free lessons to develop core math and language skills

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, TVOkids will premiere all-new episodes of Power Hour of Learning to help students, families and educators across Ontario meet remote learning goals in this challenging time. Developed by Ontario educators, these hour-long lessons will air on TVOkids Monday through Friday at 9:00 am ET for students in Grades 1 through 3, and at 1:30 pm ET for students in Grades 4 through 6. Videos will also be available to stream on TVOkids.com, TVOlearn.com and the TVOkids’ Power Hour of Learning YouTube channel.

TVOkids’ Power Hour of Learning offers an engaging way for students to connect with the Ontario curriculum. The series was launched in April 2020 to support learning during the pandemic and to complement TVO’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the bridge between learning in class, online and at home. Spotlighting 18 educators from numerous school boards, 38 new episodes are being introduced this spring to explore additional parts of the Ontario curriculum, including financial literacy, numbers, coding and writing skills.

“TVO understands the impacts COVID-19 is having on kids, families and teachers. We are here to support in every way we can, and this includes working with educators to introduce more Power Hour of Learning lessons to TVOkids,” says Marney Malabar, Director of Kids TV, TVO. “Every child will find something interesting and relevant to learn here, whether they’re familiar with the topics or discovering these skills for the first time.”

Since its inception, TVOkids has offered children a fun, positive and educational space to develop the emotional and intellectual skills needed to take on school and the world. TVOkids’ award-winning and advertising-free programming speaks to the curiosities, worries and ambitions of preschoolers and school-aged children across Ontario.

TVO also supports K-12 learning through TVO Learn’s remote-learning resources for Grades 1 through 12, TVO mPower’s free K-6 math and STEM games, free Grade 6-10 1:1 tutoring with TVO Mathify, and online high school courses from TVO ILC.

Watch new TVOkids’ Power Hour of Learning episodes starting on May 4 on TVOkids or online at TVOkids.com, TVOlearn.com and YouTube.

About TVO

Since 1970, TVO has existed to ignite the potential in everyone through the power of learning. Through impactful digital education products, in-depth current affairs, thought-provoking TVO Original documentaries, and award-winning TVOkids content, we prepare Ontarians for success in school and life. TVO’s ongoing evolution as a modern digital learning and media organization prepares us to serve Ontarians for generations to come. TVO is funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, and is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit tvo.org and tvokids.com.

