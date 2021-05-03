The Storage Business Owners Alliance Presents the 2021 Self-Storage Education Summit: Unlocking Success in Self-Storage

We are excited to bring best-in-class, valuable information for storage owners, operators, investors, and managers.” — Ian Burnstein, SBOA founder and president

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Storage Business Owners Alliance [SBOA] will present the 2021 Self-Storage Education Summit: Unlocking Success in Self-Storage, taking place virtually through the SBOA YouTube channel, as well as LinkedIn and Facebook live, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 11 am to 4 pm Eastern Standard Time. This is a free event for all SBOA members. If you are not a current member of the SBOA, register today at Join the SBOA. Membership is free.

The SBOA has partnered with self-storage industry experts and self-storage industry-leading partners to bring SBOA members a day of learning and networking. All participants of the event can interact via live polls, chats, and Q&A with each of our guest speakers, panelists, and partners.

The SBOA has chosen the Benzinga.com events team for event production. Benzinga.com is a content ecosystem that makes information easier to consume. Benzinga hosts its own events throughout the year and provides white-labeled events for companies of all types. To learn more, visit Benzinga events.

“We are excited for our next virtual event and believe this will be one of record attendance,” stated SBOA Founder and President Ian Burnstein. “The Benzinga event team provides best-in-class execution and will provide a seamless production full of valuable information for storage owners, operators, investors, and managers.”

The SBOA will release more information about event registration and schedule by the end of May 2021. Visit www.thesboa.com/upcoming-events for updates.