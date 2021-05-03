CISO Leadership: The Evolving Threat Landscape That Requires a Fresh Mindset Will Drive the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit on May 6

Speakers and attendees in this highly interactive event will also explore why a fresh mindset needs to be applied to supply chain operations, and what’s required to cultivate a connected culture into the future – including one that embraces diversity, equity and inclusion.

WESTPORT, Conn., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World's #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit on May 6.



The 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on the new skill sets needed to protect the enterprise in the evolving threat landscape, along with how CISOs and security teams need to apply a fresh lens to supply chain vulnerabilities and third-party risk.

“We’re in an entirely new environment today, and as the threat landscape continues to grow in complexity, CISOs and security leaders need to think differently and develop and acquire new types of skills to safeguard the enterprise,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy.

HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency and at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Roota Almeida , CISO, Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut

, CISO, Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut Jim Brennan , Chief Product Officer, BetterCloud

, Chief Product Officer, BetterCloud Allan Foster , Chief Evangelist, ForgeRock

, Chief Evangelist, ForgeRock Monti Knode , Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai

, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai Ajoy Kumar , Head of IT Risk Analysis and Reporting, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation

, Head of IT Risk Analysis and Reporting, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation Min Kyriannis , Managing Director, JMK | EMD

, Managing Director, JMK | EMD David Mahon , Global CISO, Deloitte

, Global CISO, Deloitte Peter Margaris , Sr. Director, Product Marketing, Skybox Security

, Sr. Director, Product Marketing, Skybox Security Israel Martinez , Industry Advisor, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

, Industry Advisor, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Shamla Naidoo , Managing Partner of IBM Global Security Services, IBM

, Managing Partner of IBM Global Security Services, IBM Matthew Rosenquist , CISO, Eclipz.io

, CISO, Eclipz.io David Sheidlower , VP, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Turner Construction Company

, VP, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Turner Construction Company J.R. Tietsort , CISO, Darktrace

, CISO, Darktrace Tommy Todd , VP of Security, Code42

, VP of Security, Code42 Mike Towers , Chief Security Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

, Chief Security Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Saby Waraich, CIO, Clackamas Community College; Marketing Director, SIM Portland

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit on May 6 will include Auth0, BetterCloud, Code42, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, ForgeRock, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, PagerDuty, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, Rubrik, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New York Metro, Skybox Security, Sonatype, and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 11. Topics to be explored at this event will include the types of roles that CIOs and tech leaders can play in reimagining the business and the future of work, along with recommendations on how to accelerate company success through advanced technologies and partnership that are enabling competitive differentiation and speed to market.

Top-tier CIOs and technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Bharat Amin, Executive Vice President & CIO, Huntington Ingalls Industries

Executive Vice President & CIO, Huntington Ingalls Industries Judith Apshago , VP IT, Corporate and Operations Technologies, Amtrak

, VP IT, Corporate and Operations Technologies, Amtrak Tyler Best , SVP & CIO, Adient

, SVP & CIO, Adient Michael Cannon , CTO, Stafford County, VA

, CTO, Stafford County, VA Francisco Fraga , Chief Technology and Information Officer, Campbell Soup Company

, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Campbell Soup Company Neil Green , SVP and Chief Digital Officer, OTIS

, SVP and Chief Digital Officer, OTIS Kristie Grinnell , Global CIO & Chief Supply Chain Officer, VP, General Dynamics IT

, Global CIO & Chief Supply Chain Officer, VP, General Dynamics IT Mike Huthwaite , Founder & CIO at Large, Huthwaite & Associates

, Founder & CIO at Large, Huthwaite & Associates Wanda Jones-Heath , CISO/DAF Principal Cyber Advisor, United States Air Force

, CISO/DAF Principal Cyber Advisor, United States Air Force Stuart Kippelman , CIO, Parsons Corporation

, CIO, Parsons Corporation Israel Martinez , Industry Advisor, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

, Industry Advisor, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Quintin McGrath , Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte

, Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte Boyden Rohner , Associate Director for Vulnerability Management, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

, Associate Director for Vulnerability Management, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Chris Stettler, CIO, Euclid Systems Corporation

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 11 will include Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, PagerDuty, Okta, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM’s Capital Area Chapter, Sonatype, and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy’s 2021 HMG Live! Portland CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be held on May 26. Timely topics explored at this event will include the unique insights that women technology executives can offer in terms of reimagining the business and fostering a more inclusive and connected culture and how CISOs can best communicate looming cyber threats and articulate where funding is needed most with the CEO and the Board.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Selim Aissi , SVP & CISO, ICE Mortgage Company

, SVP & CISO, ICE Mortgage Company Richard Appleyard , PhD, President, Portland SIM; CIO, Oregon State Police

, PhD, President, Portland SIM; CIO, Oregon State Police Nishant Bhajaria , Global Head of Privacy Engineering and Analytics, Uber

, Global Head of Privacy Engineering and Analytics, Uber Stephanie Franklin-Thomas , VP, CISO, ABM

, VP, CISO, ABM Reet Kaur , CISO, Portland Community College

, CISO, Portland Community College John Kochavatr , VP, Information Technology and Supply Chain, Portland General Electric

, VP, Information Technology and Supply Chain, Portland General Electric Robert Mansell , Principal Technical Fellow, Catalyte

, Principal Technical Fellow, Catalyte Dr. Lee David Mulligan , Sr. VP & CIO, Asante Health System

, Sr. VP & CIO, Asante Health System Deb Muro , CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health

, CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health Michelle Soares , VP of Technology, Portland Trail Blazers

, VP of Technology, Portland Trail Blazers Christa Stout , SVP Innovation & Technology, Portland Trail Blazers

, SVP Innovation & Technology, Portland Trail Blazers Cara Turano , Chief Operating Officer, Technology Association of Oregon

, Chief Operating Officer, Technology Association of Oregon Saby Waraich , Director of Marketing, Portland SIM; CIO, Clackamas Community College

, Director of Marketing, Portland SIM; CIO, Clackamas Community College Kate Winkler, CEO, Ruby

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Portland CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be held on May 26 will include Auth0, Darktrace, DataStax, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Portland, Sonatype, Starburst, and Zscaler.

On May 4th, HMG Strategy will be hosting a webinar powered by Softtek on ‘Driving Continuous Value: Why Distributed Agile Teams Get More Done When They Share the Sun’. This event, which features a roster of All-Star speakers including Mike Hamilton, Vice President, Head of Information Technology at Databricks; William Miller, SVP & CIO at NetApp; Jaime Palacios, SVP, Digital and Innovation at Softtek; Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO at Zoom; and Troy Whitlow, SVP, Product Management at Accurate Background, will be focused on best practices and fresh approaches to sourcing and retaining the digital talent that’s needed specifically by software, hardware, media and telecom companies to succeed.

On May 12, HMG Strategy will be hosting a digital roundtable powered by Code42 on ‘Tackling Insider Risk Without Slowing Down the Business’. In this interactive roundtable discussion, speakers Max Chan, CIO at Avnet, Greg Petersen, Senior Director of IT Security at Avanade and Mark Wojtasiak, Vice President of Portfolio Marketing, Research and Strategy at Code42 will explore how the transition to a work-from-anywhere environment has given rise to an increase in insider risk. We’ll also explore the steps that CISOs and CIOs can take to address these risks without slowing down the business.

