Motional Joins the Auto-ISAC
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) welcomes new member Motional.
The inclusion of Motional will further support the Auto-ISAC's efforts to expand and support its Membership by bringing in organizations that are active in driverless vehicle technology. The Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in August 2015 to establish a global information sharing community to promote vehicle cybersecurity.
“With Motional joining the ranks of the ISAC, our Membership gains the ability to collaborate with an organization that has been a leader in the development and commercialization of Level 4 driverless vehicles,” said Kevin Tierney, Vice President Global Cybersecurity, General Motors, who serves as the Auto-ISAC's Chairman.
The Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Its secure intelligence sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.
“At Motional, the safety of our passengers and of other road users is our top priority,” said Michael Maass, Cybersecurity Lead and Principal Engineer, Motional “We believe that security is essential to achieving our safety goals, and are proud to be at the forefront of establishing standards and best practices for autonomous vehicle security. We look forward to working with the Auto-ISAC to continue our mission to build and maintain safe and secure vehicles.”
Recently, the Auto-ISAC expanded its scope to include Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) functional areas related to the connected vehicle. The newly formed IT/OT Working Group creates a forum for technical IT and OT cybersecurity experts in the automotive industry to share actionable intelligence regarding cybersecurity challenges, threats, and risk mitigation methods to build resiliency of the connected vehicle.
The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets and carriers and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
About Motional Motional is a driverless technology company making self-driving vehicles a safe, reliable, and accessible reality. The Motional team was behind some of the industry's largest leaps forward, including the first fully-autonomous cross-country drive in the U.S, the launch of the world's first robotaxi pilot, and operation of the world's most-established public robotaxi fleet which has conducted over 100,000 public rides. Motional is a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group, one of the world's largest vehicle manufacturers offering smart mobility solutions, and Aptiv, a global technology leader in advanced safety, electrification, and vehicle connectivity.
Headquartered in Boston, Motional has operations in the U.S and Asia. For more information, visit www.Motional.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
