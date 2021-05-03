Shawn Rana: Fertilizer Expert
Shawn Rana is a seasoned senior executive and consultant who has 26 years of success and experience in fertilizers, agrichemicals, oil, gas, and manufacturing.LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shawn Rana is a seasoned senior executive and consultant who has 26 years of success and experience in fertilizers, agrichemicals, oil, gas, and manufacturing.
He earned a BS in mechanical engineering from the University in Manitoba. Ever since he graduated, he has had many roles. He has been a plant manager and engineering and project manager, as well as president and CEO of multiple companies that are in the fertilizer industry. He has a lot of experience when it comes to leveraging his talents and skills and operations, finance, projects, and engineering. He is a well-recognized expert when it comes to nitrogen and ammonia fertilizer projects, as well as plant optimization and management. He has held leadership positions at a number of companies, including Austin Powder Company, Agrium, Iowa Fertilizer Company, and Fortigen LLC. While he has held these leadership positions, he has recruited many high achievers, made sure that projects were delivered on time, and managed the manufacturing operations.
Rana piloted the construction of the first world scale, greenfield nitrogen fertilizer facility that was built in the United States in over 25 years. It was recognized as one of the most efficient and innovative manufacturing plants in the nation.
Shawn Rana has many insights on how to improve the industry and the environment overall with fertilizer plants. Agriculture is very important in everyone's life, whether they realize it or not. American farms use precision agriculture to do their part to decrease the number of environmental impacts while still continuing to grow food. The agriculture industry has developed many biofuels that have ended up decreasing harmful emissions and protecting the natural resources that are so precious. Nitrogen-based fertilizers such as from Iowa Fertilizer, run by Shawn Rana, is one company that has helped make this possible.
Shawn Rana also wants to improve the fertilizer industry, and he believes that artificial intelligence is one way of doing so. AI has been adopted by the fertilizer production industry, and it brings about many benefits. It is capable of allowing for smooth operations, increasing productivity, and cutting costs. Additionally, artificial intelligence can help farmers get the most that they can out of their fertilizers. It can help them evaluate the current state of the soil conditions so that they apply the right nutrient to the soil at the right time for the right crop.
Shawn Rana has also shared many insights about what makes him successful. He has talked about how he sets goals for every day, week, month, and year. When he begins to lose focus, he reviews those goals again in order to get himself back on track. He wants to make sure that he is always geared towards the correct priorities, even though he does acknowledge that priorities change sometimes. He tells individuals that he mentors to picture themselves where they want to be in the future and hold on to that picture so that they are always doing things to ultimately achieve that goal. He also speaks of the importance of treating other people how you want to be treated.
David Ryan
Web Presence, LLC
+1 (941) 879-9371
email us here