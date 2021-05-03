Microcarriers Market Size to Reach USD 2.9 Billion in 2028; One of the leading drivers for microcarriers market growth is rising prevalence of diseases where cell therapy can be effectively applied | Reports And Data

Some prominent players in the microcarriers market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning, Merck, Sartorius, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Eppendorf Ag, Lonza Group, Getinge Ab, Chemometec, Cesco Bioengineering, Himedia Laboratories, Esco Vaccixcell, Stemcell Technologies, Solida Biotech, Stobbe Pharma, Distek, Celltainer Biotech, G&g Technologies, and Tantti.

Market Size – USD 1.4 Billion in 2020 Market Growth – 10.5% Market Trends – Expanding vaccine manufacturing industry and R&D investment

Global microcarriers market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 Billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

Market revenue growth is driven by key factors such as increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and steady development of the global cell therapy industry.

Increasing demand for stem cell therapy coupled with rising prevalence of cancer across the globe will drive microcarriers market growth to a significant extent. One of the leading drivers for microcarriers market growth is rising prevalence of diseases where cell therapy can be effectively applied. The World Health Organization estimates that the global burden of cancer is predicted to rise to 27.5 million new cases and 16.3 million deaths by 2040. Increasing funding for the biopharmaceutical industry and technological advancements in microcarrier development have also contributed to growth of the market. For instance, researchers from the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Science and Technology (SMART) have developed a novel microcarrier for large-scale cell production and expansion that provides higher yield and cost-effectiveness than conventional methods while also reducing the number of steps needed in the cell retrieval process.

The newly developed dissolvable gelatin-based microcarrier from SMART has shown to be effective for cell expansion in the treatment of a variety of ailments including bone and cartilage defects as well as body's rejection of foreign bone marrow and cells (called graft vs. host disease). In addition, the microcarriers' dissolvability removes the need for a second separation stage to remove the cells from the microcarriers. This simplifies cell manufacturing while also improving the ease with which therapeutic cells can be processed for use in patient products. Rising growing demand for cell therapies will propel the microcarriers market forward.

Various academic institutes and small-scale companies with limited budgets cannot afford to conduct cell biology research as it involves extensive R&D, which demands highest quality of equipment, media, reagents, and other products. Microcarriers are mainly used in stem cell biology, which is a key factor expected to restrain market growth. In addition, the need to comply with strict guidelines by regulatory bodies also is predicted to increase the cost of cell biology, thus creating additional challenges for microcarriers market growth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into consumables and equipment. Consumables accounted for the largest market share in 2020 among other product segments.

On the basis of application, the global microcarriers market is segmented into vaccine manufacturing, cell therapy, and others. Vaccine manufacturing accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2020 among other application segments.

On the basis of end-use, the global microcarriers market has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutes, and CROs. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

North America microcarriers market is expected to hold the largest revenue share by 2028 owing to increasing cell therapy research in this region.

Similar trend has been noted in Asia Pacific region as well where research funding has been increasing due to rising R&D expenditure.

Segments Covered in the Report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global microcarriers market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

Consumables Media Sera/Serum-based Media Serum-free Media Other Media Reagents Microcarriers Collagen-coated Microcarriers Cationic Microcarriers Protein-coated Microcarriers Untreated Microcarriers Other Microcarriers

Equipment Bioreactors Single-use Bioreactors Stainless-steel Bioreactors Culture Vessels Filtration and Separation Equipment Cell Counters Other Equipment



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

Biopharmaceutical Production Vaccine Production Therapeutic Protein Production

Cell and Gene Therapy

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

Other Applications

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes

Cell Banks

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Sweden Netherlands U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of The Middle East and Africa





