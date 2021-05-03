Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Launches MOSAIC which Promotes Local Institutions for a “Month of Shows, Art, Ideas & Culture”

Florida’s Cultural Capital® welcomes visitors with several special offers throughout May

/EIN News/ -- Lake Worth Beach, Fla., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is pleased to announce the return of its MOSAIC (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture) celebration, which promotes the area’s arts & culture institutions, many of which are offering unique programming and special offers throughout this month.

“After a year of limited travel and in-person experiences, we're delighted to welcome families who are eager to take advantage not only of our warm weather and beautiful beaches, but also world-class arts and culture in Palm Beach County," says Dave Lawrence, President and CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County. "MOSAIC celebrates our dynamic cultural sector, and provides special offers throughout May that make experiencing The Palm Beaches truly remarkable.”

There are special offers and discounts available for arts and culture events, as well as local hotels, providing residents and visitors the opportunity to safely enjoy The Palm Beaches. From world-class art museums and historical sites to beautiful botanical gardens and nature preserves, there is so much to see and do in Florida’s Cultural Capital.

The Cultural Council partnered with Bruce Helander, a nationally renowned collage artist based in The Palm Beaches whose work has been displayed at the Guggenheim, the Whitney Museum of American Art and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, to design the current MOSAIC campaign artwork titled, “Magical Mosaic (Everything Under the Sun)." The piece features an aerial view of Palm Beach County with local landmarks surrounded by a vibrant and colorful collage of images that depict the arts, sciences, history, and community.

Below are the institutions that are participating in this year’s MOSAIC program with special offers and savings for visitors and residents alike. For a full list of offers, as well as more activities and events to enjoy during MOSAIC, go to MOSAICPBC.com.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County has also implemented fun, interactive ways for the public to engage with MOSAIC. In Downtown Boca Raton, its “Shades of Culture” are on display in Sanborn Square, downtown’s central green space. The larger-than-life pair of signature aqua sunglasses, inspired by the green palms and blue sea, encourages the community to embrace and see art through a different lens. The sunglasses will be on view from April 20 through June 8, 2021 for the community to take photos and selfies. Additionally, participating organizations also have “Selfie Spots'' on-site for a unique way to engage on social media. The “Selfie Spots” feature the same “Shades of Culture” in a fun photo form.

*If you plan on traveling, please note that cultural organizations in The Palm Beaches recognize that safety is a top priority for visitors. Palm Beach County currently has a local ordinance requiring facial coverings in public places, indoors or outdoors, wherever social distancing isn’t possible. Local cultural organizations also have specific guidelines right now to help keep guests safe. Many have signed The Palm Beaches Pledge, promising to follow guidelines from health and government officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe. Please refer to each organization’s website for further updates and details before visiting.

About Florida’s Cultural Capital®

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.



