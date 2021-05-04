BidPrime Announces New Integration with Salesforce CRM
BidPrime has many large enterprise organization customers who are also customers of Salesforce.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BidPrime Inc. today announced that it has successfully completed a new integration with Salesforce CRM. This powerful connection enables customers to export key bid details from opportunities posted within BidPrime's User Interface directly to their Salesforce CRM, with one click functionality. The exported fields are highly customizable for each user as designated by the Salesforce Administrator.
— Stephen Hetzel, Chief Operating Officer
BidPrime's integration with Salesforce CRM enables enrolled customers to export the following fields:
Opportunity or Lead
Bid Title
State / Region
Reference Number
Issue Date
Expire Date
Link to Bid
Links to download bid Docs on Demand
Agency Contact
Agency Contact Email
Agency Contact Phone
Agency Postal Code
Agency City
Other key details that are relevant to each contract opportunity
According to Stephen Hetzel, BidPrime's COO, the company has already successfully onboarded a number of large enterprise customers who are currently enrolled in the Expert Access Plan, a pilot of BidPrime's Premium Data Services. Hetzel added that "BidPrime has many large enterprise organization customers who are also customers of Salesforce."
Josh Schwartzbeck, BidPrime's CTO, oversaw the integration of the platform. Schwartzbeck said that "It was very important for us to match the ease and simplicity that accompanies the user experience for our customers in this integration. With only a single click of a button, all of the information collected and stored on BidPrime is seamlessly exported to a user's Salesforce CRM. This includes additional information such as links to valuable bid documents, agency contact data, and other helpful procurement data."
This release is a part of BidPrime's new enhanced suite of Premium Data Services that accompany its existing array of comprehensive bid and analytic products. As part of this new platform, customers receive direct access to bids using bid Docs on Demand, Dedicated Account Managers, extensive customization, and more.
For more information on BidPrime, visit bidprime.com or call toll-free (888) 808-5356.
ABOUT BIDPRIME
BidPrime is an Austin-based technology company providing a database of comprehensive bid/RFP solicitations, purchasing intelligence, and analytical research support.
