Sunwing announces convenient weekly flights from Sudbury and North Bay will resume this winter

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is making it easier for residents of Northern Ontario to head to the tropics this winter. The tour operator has announced it will be offering vacation packages to some of the most popular tropical destinations from Greater Sudbury Airport and North Bay Jack Garland Airport. Flights will begin in December 2021 and run weekly until mid-April 2022.



“We’re excited to be returning to Sudbury and North Bay this winter and offering Northern Ontarians seamless vacation experiences under our wing,” commented Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “Our seasonal flight services from Sudbury and North Bay have been consistently well-received over the years. With convenient flights from their regional airports, travellers will be able to spend less time getting to their destination and more time soaking up the sun in paradise.”

The flight schedule from North Bay and Sudbury will be as follows:

Between North Bay and Cancun, Thursdays from December 16, 2021 until April 14, 2022

Between Sudbury and Varadero, Fridays from December 17, 2021 until April 15, 2022

“Greater Sudbury Airport is looking forward to welcoming Sunwing back for another successful season,” said Todd Tripp, Chief Executive Officer at Greater Sudbury Airport. “After a difficult year of staying home and not travelling, we’re sure that residents of Sudbury and the surrounding area will be looking forward to enjoying some much-deserved rest and relaxation in paradise.”

“After a strenuous year, we’re delighted that Sunwing will be returning to North Bay for their ninth season,” commented Jack Santerre, Airport Manager for North Bay Jack Garland Airport Corporation. “We’re pleased that our residents will be provided with convenient travel options from their regional gateway. With weekly flights to Cancun, it’ll now be easier than ever for travellers in North Bay and the surrounding area to head south this winter.”

North Bay residents headed to Cancun with the whole family can stay at Grand Sunset Princess All Suites Resort and Spa, offering activities and amenities for all ages. Vacationers looking to take their budget even further can enjoy exclusive RIU®-topia amenities at Riu Dunamar like unlimited reservation-free dining. Travellers from Sudbury can soak up the sun on Cuba’s world-famous shores at Grand Memories Varadero and enjoy complimentary water sports like windsurfing and catamaran rides.

Plus, customers who book their tropical getaway at select resorts by May 31, 2021 for travel between November 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022 will receive up to $1,000 per couple in value during the tour operator’s extended Freedom 21/22 Sale, including complimentary Price Drop Cash Back of up to $800 per couple at select resorts and the flexibility to change or cancel their plans with ease.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

