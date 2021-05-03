Mspark Hires Sheila Storch as Vice President of Human Resources

/EIN News/ -- HELENA, Ala., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a national advertising company, has hired Sheila Storch as Vice President of Human Resources. She also joins the Mspark senior leadership team.



Sheila will provide strategic direction and expertise for the full scope of the Human Resources function at Mspark, from recruiting and hiring new team members, to offering competitive benefits, to training and developing our associates.

“We are excited to have Sheila join our team. Her deep executive HR leadership experience will help us continue to navigate not only our comeback from COVID, but our evolution in the marketplace as we continue to evolve and grow,” Mspark CEO Steve Mitzel said.

Prior to joining Mspark, Sheila served as VP, People Operations at Birmingham-based Therapy Brands where she led the planning, development and execution of all HR initiatives as Therapy Brands grew. She was responsible for integrating nearly 20 acquisitions and streamlining processes. Additionally, she reformed the talent acquisition process to identify, engage and employ the best candidates. Prior to Therapy Brands, Sheila was the VP of HR at McLeod Software. She holds SHRM-SCP and SPHR certifications (Senior Professional in Human Resources) and is a graduate of the University of Alabama - Huntsville.

