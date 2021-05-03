Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
International Society for the Protection of Mustangs and Burros: Hertitage Center to Offer Wild Horse Safari Tours

RAPDI CITY, SD, USA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horse lovers will soon have the opportunity to experience majestic wild horses up close in South Dakota at a soon-coming center to be built by the International Society for the Protection of Mustangs and Burros (ISPMB).

The center, called the International Wild Horse and Burro Heritage CENTER (CENTER), will offer wild mustang safari tours that are family-friendly. The center will also offer luxury stays for guests who would like to stay overnight. The center’s activities will allow visitors to fully immerse themselves in the natural habitat of wild horses in the Black Hills.

The CENTER’s name is based on the idea that the center is located in the heart of South Dakota’s Black Hills, which the Lakota Nation views as the world’s center. In line with the Lakota, the ISPMB believes that the CENTER is the lifeblood of Earth’s future and incorporates the ISPMB’s heart.

According to the ISPMB, the new CENTER is the perfect vacation destination for nature enthusiasts seeking an inspiring and unparalleled outdoor experience. In fact, it has great potential to become a long-awaited healing place that both horses and humans can embrace.

“The CENTER depicts through wild horses the last glimpse of the freedom, the power, and the wide-open spaces that brought so many people to the West,” the ISPMB said. “In this age of technology and talks of sustainability, we vitally need experiences that reconnect our hearts and minds to nature. Wild horses, as our teachers, represent the thread which reconnects humankind to nature, restoring balance and harmony in our lives.”

Through interactive and educational experiences with the ISPMB’s wild horse herd, visitors to the new CENTER will have the opportunity to experience nature’s interconnectedness in a personal way. They can also learn about how horses play a critical role in the Lakota’s and other Native American groups’ lives today, according to the ISPMB.

