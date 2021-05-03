Build Business Credit: Businesses Are Acquiring Funding Fast During the Covid-19 Pandemic Thanks to Expert YouTube Advice from Business Credit America Inc

/EIN News/ -- Beverly Hills, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Has your business credit score been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic, reducing the potential for you to acquire the funding you need to rebuild or continue to grow?

The covid-19 pandemic threw the business world into uncertainty. With companies all over the US having to temporarily close their doors, make a quick yet complex switch to online operations, or even close permanently, it’s no wonder that so many business owners are feeling the impact financially.

The good news is that Business Credit America Inc, a leading credit specialist, is helping businesses just like yours build business credit fast through invaluable research and advice. Discover their content-rich YouTube channel, which provides videos that cover everything from the best business credit cards and personal loans to finding funding even with business debt and bad credit, and make your business thrive once more.

Here are three of the most popular videos from the Business Credit America YouTube channel, that have helped owners and investors find solutions to fast-track funding:

1. How To Get $30k American Express SBA PPP Loans No Credit Check Reviews 2021

As a business owner, you’ll know about American Express loans . What you might not know is that American Express offer PPP loans worth up to $30k.However, as you’ll need a good credit score to apply for this funding, many business owners write them off as financial service provider as they believe they will not meet the necessary requirements.

Business Credit America say that one of the best things you can do for a company that needs funding is to build a strong relationship with American Express, no matter your credit score or history.

In this video, they show you how to use very clever techniques to make American Express aware of your business through third parties and subsidiaries, which ultimately makes it far easier to apply for this funding and be successful in acquiring it.

2. Best Navy Federal Credit Card For Bad Credit No Credit Check Reviews 2021

Have you considered Navy Federal credit cards ? Many people asked if you could qualify for a credit card with Navy Federal without a credit check, and the answer is unfortunately no.

However, what most people don’t know, is Navy Federal can help people be approved for credit cards even with bad credit and increase limits over time.

In this video, Business Credit America let you in on expert tips to getting a high limit credit card with Navy Federal, including the significance of making regular bank deposits, and how every 90 days the financial firm make soft checks on your credit score, and why you should wait 91 days to ask for an increase on your limit.

3. Is Biden Cancelling Credit Bureaus and Credit Scores 2021

Something big is happening with personal credit cards . While it’s unlikely that Biden will cancel credit bureaus and credit scores, Biden is looking to attack credit bureaus due to:

Racial disparity

Housing

Jobs

So, what is Biden doing? It’s called the public credit reporting agency, headed up by the consumer finance division. The idea is to stop big financial organizations taking advantage of poor to middle class people. This goes hand-in-hand with lending and could provide you with great opportunities to secure financial backing for your business.

In this video, Business Credit America outline exactly what is happening, and how you can benefit from it.

Rebuild and continue to grow your business during and beyond the covid-19 pandemic by following their YouTube channel and subscribing to their amazing, resourceful financial advice videos.

