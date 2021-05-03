With a Free 50GB Download

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Objectivity, Inc., a U.S. company and leader in enterprise distributed graph and data management software products and support for operational, near real-time data and sensor fusion systems, announced the availability of the new InfiniteGraph. The new InfiniteGraph is a graph database and graph analytics platform built on proven, U.S. patented software technology. InfiniteGraph is the only graph database and graph analytics platform that can handle the massive speed and scale requirements of operational, mission critical systems.

The new InfiniteGraph performs some of the most difficult data queries including the ability to do deep link analysis and complex graph queries, while also performing relational data queries at massive speed and scale. InfiniteGraph can also dynamically ingest massive, complex, distributed data while simultaneously building the graph. This is another unique advantage of InfiniteGraph that provides the ability to query data in near real-time.

“We are very excited to announce the availability of the new InfiniteGraph,” said Jay Jarrell, President and CEO of Objectivity, Inc. “InfiniteGraph is the only graph database and graph analytics platform that can truly handle the requirements of operational systems. Other graph databases are limited by performing after the facts analysis or are limited to performance on a single server. Our customers use our technology to manage data that is distributed across numerous servers and data that is complex and highly connected to get answers in near real-time. They cannot wait hours or days for answers and to discover new intelligence in these operational environments,” stated Jarrell.

The new InfiniteGraph is available for free download and for use on up to 50GB of disk storage. Users can test, develop, and easily scale with the free, full version of InfiniteGraph. InfiniteGraph is also available to get started and scale in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and the Amazon AWS Marketplace.

With eleven graph and NoSQL, U.S. patents and customers from the U.S. federal government to Fortune 500 companies, including industries such as large manufacturers, finance, and healthcare, Objectivity has expertise in producing and supporting distributed graph and data management technologies for the most complex and demanding operational systems.

For more details about the new InfiniteGraph and to download the free 50GB version, please visit: https://infinitegraph.com





About Objectivity

Objectivity, Inc. (Objectivity) produces and supports massively scalable and high performance graph database and data management software products, including the new InfiniteGraph. With eleven graph and NoSQL, U.S. patents and customers from the U.S. federal government to Fortune 500 companies, including industries such as manufacturing, finance, and healthcare, Objectivity has expertise in managing complex data leading to the discovery of unknown connections at massive speed and scale. Objectivity holds a General Services Administration (GSA) schedule and is privately held with headquarters in San Jose, California.

