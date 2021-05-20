ISPMB South Dakota Forms Advisory Council for Heritage Center

RAPID CITY, SD, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society for the Protection of Mustangs and Burros (ISPMB) has formed an advisory council for the society’s newest flagship project—a widely anticipated International Wild Horse and Burro Heritage Center that will be based in South Dakota.

The new advisory council will provide advice to the ISPMB development team regarding major decisions and future projects.

“ISPMB welcomes the expertise of this prestigious council, which consists of Native American elders and spiritual advisors, lawyers, architects, landscape designers, financial advisors, conservationists, veterinarians, fundraising consultants, and many more,” ISPMB President Karen Sussman said.

To date, the advisory council contains four individuals who are experts in business, law, conservation, and the traditions of Native Americans. Additional council members are slated to be announced in the next several weeks.

The goal of the new advisory council is to help the ISPMB to realize its long-term objectives and to expand its operations in a sustainable way. Part of this process will involve driving a society capital campaign to generate funds, which will help the organization to turn its visions into realities.

About the International Society for the Protection of Mustangs and Burros

The ISPMB remains the United States’ oldest burro and wild horse organization. The organization was the instrumental force, along with our first president, Velma Johnston, in moving Congress to provide permanent protection from the slaughter of all wild horses and burros on public lands in 1971. The nonprofit, which focuses on the conservation of wild horses, has fought for more than 60 years to preserve and protect herds of burros and wild horses in their natural environments.

The ISPMB, in fact, led efforts to create the nation’s first adoption program for wild horses in 1968 while being led by Velma Johnston, the organization’s first president. This resulted in the development of the Bureau of Land Management’s Adopt-A-Horse and Adopt-A-Burro federal programs, which remain active today. ISPMB is the only organization that has developed a “model” for managing wild horses in our country through monitoring its own wild herds and which clearly shows that stable family bands create stable growth.