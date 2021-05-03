Surface Analyst™ 5001 and IoT Drive Zero Defect Manufacturing — BTG Lab’s Smart Data Solution

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTG Labs, the industry leader in industrial cleaning, surface treatment, and adhesion process control, is proud to announce the new Surface Analyst 5001TM. Building on the success of earlier models, the Surface Analyst 5001 ushers in a new age of smart analytics for quantifying material surface quality. In addition to validating surface cleanliness and precisely inspecting the readiness of surfaces for adhesion, the Surface Analyst 5001 equips manufacturers with the analytics businesses need to reliably predict whether cleaning processes and adhesion will be successful.



“IoT is eliminating silos both on the factory floor and throughout the manufacturing supply chain. With the proliferation of smart technologies, including production floors equipped with sensors and Wi-Fi, intelligent factories have become the norm,” said Dr. Giles Dillingham, Founder, CEO, and Chief Scientist of BTG Labs. “The powerful analytics packed into each Surface Analyst 5001 unit allows users to leverage the collective expertise of BTG Labs expert material scientists, engineers, and technicians.”

The Surface Analyst 5001 provides access to data that allows surface cleanliness and adhesion to be measurable and predictable throughout the entire product lifecycle—from product design, process design, industrialization and manufacturing. Using the Surface Analyst 5001, design teams are armed with new intelligence that will help them control cleanliness and adhesion risks.

Advanced functionalities of the Surface Analyst 5001 include:

Automatic and streamlined data capture provides statistical process control and long-term trend analysis that monitors process drift

Completely nondestructive testing eliminates contamination risks during testing and can be used directly on manufactured parts and surfaces

Precision contact angle measurements that are scientifically proven to correlate to surface energy, the key indicator of surface readiness for adhesion

Designed specifically for manufacturing, the handheld device is used to identify contamination and improperly prepared surfaces near-to-action on the production line

Multiple access points to device controls including on the unit’s body or on the flexible inspection head

Extended controls available in the Universal Inspection Head provide buttons, status lights, and audible feedback. These extended controls and feedback features enable users to conduct one-handed inspections.

The new, wearable, Surface Analyst Sling provides a convenient, hands-free method for housing the Surface Analyst 5001. It enables users to have greater agility and freedom of movement while they conduct their one-handed inspections.

The Surface Analyst 5001’s innovative design provides unprecedented contact angle measurement accuracy on real-world surfaces that have complex geometries and in unpredictable manufacturing environments.

“Our customers are extraordinarily busy people faced with ongoing daily challenges. They need reliable, predictable processes that enable them to keep production lines running on schedule, with minimal waste and zero defects,” said Mike Geren, Product Manager at BTG Labs. “The ease-of-use of Surface Analyst 5001 literally puts the power of data at users’ fingertips. Shared data enables teams to remotely analyze everything from incoming material from suppliers, verifying plasma and cleaning processes, or measuring the effect of product handling and storage.”

BTG Labs is a Materials Science-based technology company focused on ensuring reliable, zero defect manufacturing outcomes to reduce the cost of production and increase confidence in surface critical processes. The Surface Analyst technology is widely used in the aerospace, automotive, electronic, medical device, consumer product, and flexible film industries, as well as in a wide range of manufacturing and assembly operations. For further information about the Surface Analyst and BTG Labs, please contact Marce Epstein at 513-469-1800 x220 or mepstein@btglabs.com. We also invite you to visit the company website at btglabs.com .

Media Contact: Marce Epstein

513-469-1800 x220

mepstein@btglabs.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/389ec399-1ccb-4e08-a84a-db558779e91a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f25ecc61-f70e-4b86-b3cf-d0fa49f6b8a5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8eb1407-154f-4953-80f1-3b567b96c10e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1155f84f-86c9-4898-87f6-1a9a9f27909e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b6405f0-b95e-4173-9706-86b665176c95

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55e253e3-1177-4f57-8141-364c781282d9