Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,441 in the last 365 days.

ATV Crash in Richmond

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Eric Hannett (603) 271-3361 May 3, 2021

Richmond, NH – On Saturday, May 1, at approximately 5:56 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a single ATV crash with injuries in the town of Richmond. Richmond Fire Department, Diluzio Ambulance Service, and a Conservation Officer responded to the scene. The operator, 30-year-old Brittany Croteau, was operating an ATV in the woods near Whipple Hill Road and encountered a rough section of trail causing her to be thrown from the machine. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Croteau was transported to her residence where a call was placed to 911. Emergency responders arrived and the operator was transported by Diluzio Ambulance Service to Cheshire Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. The accident is still under investigation at this time.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department would like to remind all ATV riders to always wear the proper safety gear and to be aware of trail conditions.

You just read:

ATV Crash in Richmond

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.