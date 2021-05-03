German Lifestyle Store Returns to Celebros Search by Bridgeline

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced a German provider of athleticwear and fashion is once again choosing Celebros to perfect their online experience.

This business has over 70 years’ experience in trading history, with a unique mix of assortments that builds bridges between sport and leisure, job and lifestyle. They claim a very special position in the retail landscape with their commitment to current, high-quality fashion and functional sports and outdoor equipment. With their five online shops, the retailer offers a wide spectrum of products for a massive and diverse German audience.

This business was a Celebros client until a few years ago when they re-platformed. Recently, the digital team decided to research the best site search providers available. The team was delighted to rediscover Celebros, an eCommerce approach designed to help users navigate and purchase from the company’s website with ease and efficiency. The high search quality, excellent service and warm and established relationship, alongside a great pricing strategy, allowed Celebros to stand out against a crowded European competitive landscape.

“We are always excited when a former customer comes back to us after restructuring their website,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “It’s encouraging to know that we are still among the best intelligent site search providers and we can’t wait to implement innovative solutions for this customer.” 

About Bridgeline Digital 
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values with its Unbound cloud-based marketing platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact: 
Jeremy LaDuque 
EVP of Marketing 
Bridgeline Digital 
press@bridgeline.com 


