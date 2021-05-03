Schneider vice president named a 2021 “Pro to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Mike Kukiela is recognized for excellence in leveraging supply chain for competitive advantage.

/EIN News/ -- Green Bay, Wis., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Kukiela, senior vice president of Supply Chain and Distribution Management at Schneider, (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, has been named one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 “Pros to Know.” This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments leverage supply chains for competitive advantage.

This year’s list of “Pros to Know” recognizes individuals and teams from a multitude of industries, including trucking and transportation firms, who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s – and tomorrow’s – challenges.

Kukiela leads the development of logistics solutions that deliver measurable value to the most complex supply chain through technology, processes and procedures. Under his leadership, he helped Schneider launch three initiatives to help customers achieve resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic presented our team with many challenges, as well as opportunities to find innovative solutions,” said Kukiela. “I have enjoyed working with the incredible thought leaders at Schneider and being able to drive positive results for our business partners.”

Schneider has benefited immensely from Kukiela’s dedicated leadership for nearly 17 years. In addition to his passion for supply chain, he strives to develop associates with diverse backgrounds and varying levels of experience to leadership roles within the company. He believes the workforce must reflect society.

“A diverse workforce helps fuel innovative thinking,” said Kukiela. “Working at Schneider, I have been able to collaborate with leaders from several backgrounds, which has made all the difference in solving our customers’ complex challenges.”

