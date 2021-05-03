Box and Dolby Transform Media in the Cloud

New Integration Provides Box Users Worldwide Access to Automated Audio Enhancement Tools Powered by Industry-Defining Dolby Technology

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, and Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, announced a new integration that makes production-quality audio as simple as uploading a file to Box. With Dolby.io , companies using Box can offer their users seamless and cost-effective audio enhancement tools that leverage Dolby's decades of expertise enabling best-in-class entertainment experiences, all within Box.



Audio is one of the most prevalent forms of media consumed today. In the last 18 months, Box has seen over 50 percent growth in audio files alone. With the rapid growth of audio-first social networking, the explosion of podcasts, and more people streaming music and entertainment than ever before, coupled with higher demand for video content on social media, the need for easily accessible and premium quality audio is critical for companies of all sizes regardless of industry.

“Over the last year, the media and entertainment industry has undergone a massive shift to the cloud to enable secure remote work from any device or location,” said Aaron Levie, CEO and Co-Founder of Box. “Dolby’s best-in-class technology combined with the Box Content Cloud gives users around the globe access to higher audio quality without adding additional strain to production teams. We are thrilled to partner with Dolby to create a solution for our customers that supports this massive new wave of content creation.”

Dolby.io Media Processing APIs provide a suite of automated tools that can be used to enhance audio quality without ever leaving Box. This includes the ability to reduce unwanted background noise, improve speech intelligibility, and fix loudness problems to enhance content value. Now, Box customers can create professional sounding content that will delight viewers and listeners, all with just a few clicks.

“With media consumption and creation higher than ever, the people and organizations driving this new wave of content need convenient, agile, and flexible tools that ensure their content sounds its best,” said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO of Dolby Laboratories. “With Dolby.io and Box, we are broadening access to tools that harness Dolby’s decades of experience in enabling transformational audio experiences through an efficient and scalable solution that’s built within Box. Our integration empowers Box users to deliver great sounding audio.”

Launched in May 2020, Dolby.io is a media and communications platform designed to further broaden the opportunities to create, in Dolby, for the enterprise and application development space. With a set of easy-to-use, affordable, and powerful audio, voice, and video APIs, Dolby.io enables businesses and developers to enhance nearly any interaction or type of media to deliver premium communications, collaboration, and audiovisual experiences through their apps and services.

To learn more and get started with your free trial, please visit https://dolby.io .

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is a leading cloud content management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com . To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos , Dolby Vision , Dolby Cinema , and Dolby.io .

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

