New Certification Helps Leaders Improve Workplace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The certification program provides a learning journey to improve organizations’ diversity, equity and inclusion so they can better serve their employees, customers, communities, stakeholders and society. Professionals can attain Certified Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leader designation and receive CDEIL credentials.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion is an organization-wide endeavor that requires self-awareness, cultural competencies, empathy and resilience to be successful,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “We believe every employee at every company should be certified or at least gain a greater understanding of diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Brandon Hall Group professional certifications are comprehensive educational programs centered around a multiphase knowledge test. The courses aren’t merely memorization and theory but a real-world approach to developing competencies and skills that can be immediately implemented and deployed. In addition to testing acumen, participants will also gain access to best-practice cases from organizations honored with Gold awards in the annual Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence program.

This certification is taken in four phases. A comprehensive Resource Guide with thought-leading research insights, use-cases and executive interviews covers the 25 competencies every leader should possess to apply their new skills on the job every day.

Phase One consists of 68 questions across 17 qualities that every employee should possess to improve organizations’ diversity, equity and inclusion. They include innate and learned skills, interactive skills, environmental skills and advocacy skills. Learning styles differ, so learners can follow the interactive learning journey within the platform itself along with the comprehensive Resource Guide.

Phase Two consists of 32 questions across eight strategic and leadership skills that provide leaders the ability to play a meaningful role in improving diversity, equity and inclusion in their workplaces.

Phase Three features case studies from the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in the form of “what would you do” scenarios requiring written responses to questions on the business need, design and delivery of the program, change management and expected results.

In this final phase, learners submit a scenario from their company and how they would address the situation. This phase is a culmination of everything they learned, now applied to demonstrate their new expertise. Similar to a thesis defense, a board of judges reads each assignment and provides scoring. Once this final phase is satisfactorily completed by the learner, they are officially a Certified Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leader.

“Our certification offers a professional designation that positions exam-takers for career advancement and carries no prerequisites to qualify for certification; anyone willing to engage in a meaningful, challenging learning journey is encouraged to register,” said Brandon Hall Group COO Rachel Cooke.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

