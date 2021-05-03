WSI Selects Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management to Offer Advanced Commerce Services

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that WSI, one of the nation’s leading third-party logistics (3PL) providers, has selected Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management to better facilitate operations and expand its logistics services nationwide.



From planning to execution, WSI delivers complete logistics support and boasts a coast-to-coast network with a global reach. Historically, its business has been focused on the industrial and chemical space, but amid shifting market trends, the Wisconsin-based provider decided to expand its ecommerce services. To make this pivot, WSI required a warehouse management system (WMS) purpose built for connected commerce with the flexibility and scalability to adapt to future market changes. Most importantly, WSI needed a forward-thinking solution that aligned with its commitment to be on the cutting edge of technology and would support the business as it grows — all while continuing to provide maximum value to its customers.

After a competitive selection process, WSI will replace its prior system with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, the world’s first cloud native enterprise-class WMS designed to unify every aspect of distribution. In addition to the robust capabilities of the offering and its automatic scalability to meet changing needs, WSI benefits from Manhattan’s deep bench of supply chain experts and long-term WMS leadership.

“We considered a number of different WMS offerings, but once we saw Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, the decision was clear,” said Peter Davis, general manager of fulfillment and chemical logistics for WSI. “We are committed to forward-thinking technology, and leveraging the industry’s leading warehouse management technology is a big part of that. It will help drive our strategy for growth and process improvement, and will be a key factor in a client’s decision to work with us. Clients want to partner with a 3PL that has the ability to anticipate and help them react to changing market conditions. Manhattan Active Warehouse Management gives us that capability.”

“In today’s rapidly evolving retail environment, the importance of having a robust, flexible warehouse management system cannot be overstated,” said Bob Howell, senior vice president, Americas for Manhattan Associates. “Manhattan is proud to work with leading third-party logistics providers like WSI, and we look forward to helping them deliver superior service as they continue to grow.”

ABOUT WSI

WSI is one of the nation’s leading third-party logistics providers and has a nationwide distribution network with global logistics reach. Headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, WSI is dedicated to serving clients’ complete logistics needs, from planning to execution. WSI’s integrated family of companies includes specialized expertise at every point along the supply chain. WSI conducts business with integrity and approaches every day with the goal of Absolute Reliability™. WSI is committed to reducing our impact on the environment and driving numerous green initiatives in our facilities and transportation services. To learn more, visit www.wsinc.com and follow us on Linkedin at www.linkedin.com/WSI.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

