LPL Financial and Inc Advisors Welcome Kraner, LLC

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that wealth management professionals at Kraner, LLC have joined LPL Financial, aligning with Independent Network of Consultants & Advisors (INC Advisors), an existing large enterprise serving LPL-affiliated advisors. The team reported having served more than $200 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Voya Financial Advisors.



CEO and President Vladislav (Vlad) Zherenovsky founded the firm in 2010, choosing his mother’s maiden name, Kraner, for his business. With its main office in Montvale, N.J., and employees throughout N.J. and Iowa, Zherenovsky is joined by Wealth Advisor Nicholas Choman, Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC), Certified Fund Specialist (CFS), and four support staff members, including a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) to help advisors with tax loss harvesting and tax prep.

Born in Latvia, Zherenovsky found an interest in financial services at a young age. “In 1991, when Latvia became an independent country, its citizens quickly had to learn how to evolve and create an economy and currency. As a teenager, I watched my parents figure out how to work with money in a new way. When we relocated to the United States and I saw the complexity of the U.S. financial system, I knew I wanted to learn everything I could about finances so I could protect my family and the people I care about.”

After gaining industry experience, he decided he wanted to focus on helping people plan for their futures as an independent financial advisor. Since launching his practice, Zherenovsky has purchased 11 books of business in 11 years, and has been awarded 2015 - 2021 Five Star Wealth Manager Awards. LPL’s M&A Solutions was a key differentiator to support his continuing growth goals.

Why Kraner chose LPL and INC Advisors

“We did our due diligence and considered 14 different firms when making this decision,” said Zherenovsky. “You can tell LPL is not only striving to be the best, but truly is the best place for advisors to support, grow and manage their businesses. The technology is integrated and intuitive, making for an easy learning process. In addition, the local support and quality of professionalism by the INC Advisors team and its two partners, Rick Capozzi and Rich Dragotta, has been off the charts, and the ease of the transition has truly validated my decision.”

“It is my pleasure to welcome Vlad and the Kraner team to our independent network of financial advisors,” said Rich Dragotta, founder of INC Advisors. “As the evolution of an advisor’s role continues, having choice and control, coupled with innovative technology and a robust wealth management platform, becomes the standard for successful advisors and firms like Kraner. INC Advisors is committed to leveraging our economies of scale and decades of experience to help Vlad and his team continue to develop and grow their firm with the support of LPL.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Vlad and his team to INC Advisors. We understand advisors have many options, and in a very noisy and competitive marketplace, successful advisors like Vlad value deep industry experience and a proven track record of accelerating their growth,” said Rick Capozzi, INC Advisors managing partner and author of “The Growth Mindset.” “With over three decades of experience working with advisors from around the world and as a former senior executive at leading wirehouses, I’m passionate about helping advisors achieve greater success. I look forward to personally working with the Kraner team for many years to come.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Vlad and the rest of the Kraner team to the LPL family, and congratulate INC Advisors on adding a high caliber group to its network. We recognize the work that Vlad has accomplished to build his practice and look forward to supporting him with M&A Solutions, tools and resources to help him continue his growth trajectory.”

