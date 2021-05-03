INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE CHIEF RISK OFFICER, THOMAS A. BRANDT, AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Thomas A. Brandt

Past President of AFERM and Chair of the OECD Enterprise Risk Management Community of Interest for the Forum on Tax Administration attains global distinction.

Tom has demonstrated key leadership in advancing enterprise risk management programs in government entities worldwide.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute , a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Thomas (Tom) A. Brandt of Washington D.C., USA.Tom serves as the Chief Risk Officer for the Internal Revenue Service of the United States and is a past President of the Association for Federal Enterprise Risk Management (AFERM). He is also chair of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Enterprise Risk Management Community of Interest for the Forum on Tax Administration.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.“Tom has demonstrated key leadership in advancing enterprise risk management programs in government entities worldwide,” said David R. Koenig, President, and CEO of The DCRO Institute. “His skill set is expanded further through his accomplishments in our program bringing a greater understanding of the high-level governance of risk boards must pursue,” he continued.“The program was top-notch, with key insights from practitioners, experts, and leaders tying practice with theory and offering concrete examples that helped bring the learning together in a succinct and meaningful way,” said Mr. Brandt.The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk™ , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

