PetMed Express, Inc. d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds Announces Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Financial Results and Increases Its Quarterly Dividend to $0.30 per Share

/EIN News/ -- 8.8% Increase in Fiscal 2021 Sales
18.4% Increase in Fiscal 2021 Net Income
9.7% Increase in Fiscal 2021 Reorder Sales

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Net sales for the year ended March 31, 2021 were $309.2 million, compared to $284.1 million for the year ended March 31, 2020, an increase of 8.8%. Net income for the year ended March 31, 2021 was $30.6 million, or $1.52 diluted per share, compared to net income of $25.9 million, or $1.29 diluted per share, for the prior year, an increase to net income of 18.4%. Reorder sales for the year ended March 31, 2021 were $272.6 million, compared to $248.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2020, an increase of 9.7%. New order sales for the year ended March 31, 2021 were $36.6 million, compared to $35.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2020, an increase of 2.8%. The Company acquired approximately 443,000 new customers in the year ended March 31, 2021, compared to 421,000 new customers in the prior year. The average order size for the year ended March 31, 2021 was $89, compared to $87 for the year ended March 31, 2020. Net sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were $71.7 million, compared to $74.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of 3.5%. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $6.8 million, or $0.34 diluted per share, compared to net income of $7.0 million, or $0.35 diluted per share, for the same quarter the prior year, a decrease to net income of 2.7%. The average order size for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $93, compared to $90 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Menderes Akdag, President and CEO, commented: “Overall we were pleased with our fiscal 2021 results with increases to both our top and bottom line. The year started out with greater than expected ecommerce demand due to COVID-19, with consumers shifting their purchases to online, which positively impacted our sales for the year, then in the back half of fiscal 2021, veterinarian clinics and retail stores re-opened. Our bottom line was positively impacted by growth in our gross margins by 50 basis points, due to having direct relationships with the major manufacturers, and with our operating expenses decreasing by 76 basis points, which resulted in a 126 basis points improvement to our operating income. Cash from operations increased to $40.1 million in fiscal 2021, compared to $38.8 million in fiscal 2020. In the quarter ended March 31, 2021 the reduction to sales and net income were possibly related to a pull forward of demand in the prior year due to the pandemic, along with colder weather during the March quarter, which might have delayed the start of flea and tick season. In fiscal 2022, we will be exploring alternative ways of acquiring new customers and adding value-added services, and we will continue investing in our e-commerce platform and mobile app to optimize our customers’ digital experience.”

The Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly dividend from $0.28 to $0.30 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 21, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2021. The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however, the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company’s financial performance. This morning at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time, Mr. Akdag will host a conference call to review the year-end financial results. To access the call which is open to the public, dial (888) 455-1758 (toll free) or (203) 827-7025. Please call in fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Callers will be required to supply PETMEDS as the passcode. For those unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on May 3, 2021 until May 17, 2021 at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time. To access the replay, call (800) 860-4709 (toll free) or (203) 369-3837 and enter passcode 5500.

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America’s Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and on the Internet through its website at www.1800petmeds.com. This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the PetMed Express Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K. For investment relations contact PetMed Express, Inc., Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO, 561-526-4444.



PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except for per share amounts)
    March 31,   March 31,
    2021   2020
         
ASSETS   (UNAUDITED)    
         
Current assets:        
   Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,718 $ 103,762
   Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $39 and $59, respectively   2,587   3,843
   Inventories - finished goods   34,420   17,884
   Prepaid expenses and other current assets   4,503   3,529
   Prepaid income taxes   959   -
          Total current assets   161,187   129,018
         
Noncurrent assets:        
   Property and equipment, net   25,450   25,445
   Intangible assets   860   860
          Total noncurrent assets   26,310   26,305
         
Total assets $ 187,497 $ 155,323
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
Current liabilities:        
   Accounts payable $ 39,548 $ 19,658
   Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   5,387   4,214
   Income taxes payable   -   471
          Total current liabilities   44,935   24,343
         
Deferred tax liabilities   1,281   970
         
Total liabilities   46,216   25,313
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Shareholders' equity:        
   Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; 3 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $4 per share   9   9
   Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000 shares authorized; 20,269 and 20,166 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 20   20
   Additional paid-in capital   7,111   3,804
   Retained earnings   134,141   126,177
         
          Total shareholders' equity   141,281   130,010
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 187,497 $ 155,323
         

 

PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands, except for per share amount)
 
    Three Months Ended       Year Ended
    March 31,   March 31,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
             
    (UNAUDITED)   (UNAUDITED)    
Sales $ 71,679 $ 74,286 $ 309,215 $ 284,125
Cost of sales   51,157   52,600   219,267   202,879
                 
Gross profit   20,522   21,686   89,948   81,246
                 
Operating expenses:                
     General and administrative   7,243   6,413   28,293   25,264
     Advertising   4,256   6,205   21,641   22,748
     Depreciation   636   555   2,427   2,257
Total operating expenses   12,135   13,173   52,361   50,269
                 
Income from operations   8,387   8,513   37,587   30,977
                 
Other income:                
     Interest income, net   85   300   314   1,747
     Other, net   377   307   1,315   1,169
Total other income   462   607   1,629   2,916
                 
Income before provision for income taxes   8,849   9,120   39,216   33,893
                 
Provision for income taxes   2,037   2,117   8,613   8,042
                 
Net income $ 6,812 $ 7,003 $ 30,603 $ 25,851
                 
Net income per common share:                
      Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ 1.53 $ 1.29
      Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ 1.52 $ 1.29
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:            
      Basic   20,100   19,984   20,060   20,041
      Diluted   20,177   20,010   20,119   20,055
                 
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 1.12 $ 1.08
                 

 


PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
    Year Ended
    March 31,
    2021     2020  
       
    (UNAUDITED)      
Cash flows from operating activities:        
   Net income $ 30,603   $ 25,851  
   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
       Depreciation   2,427     2,257  
       Share based compensation   3,307     2,822  
       Deferred income taxes   311     (151 )
       Bad debt expense   130     191  
       (Increase) decrease in operating assets and increase (decrease) in liabilities:        
            Accounts receivable   1,126     (1,492 )
            Inventories - finished goods   (16,536 )   3,486  
            Prepaid income taxes   (959 )   582  
            Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (974 )   (376 )
            Accounts payable   19,890     3,383  
            Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   1,221     1,820  
            Income taxes payable   (471 )   471  
Net cash provided by operating activities   40,075     38,844  
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
   Purchases of property and equipment   (2,432 )   (2,311 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (2,432 )   (2,311 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
   Dividends paid   (22,687 )   (21,803 )
   Repurchase and retirement of common stock   -     (11,497 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (22,687 )   (33,300 )
         
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   14,956     3,233  
         
Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of year   103,762     100,529  
         
Cash and cash equivalents, at end of year $ 118,718   $ 103,762  
         
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
         
   Cash paid for income taxes $ 10,018   $ 7,140  
         
   Property and equipment in current assets $ -   $ 1,745  
         
   Dividends payable in accrued expenses $ 198   $ 246  
         

