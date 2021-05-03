Krystal Biotech Appoints Andy Orth as Chief Commercial Officer

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc., (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, announced today the appointment of Andy Orth as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Orth has more than 25 years of global biotechnology experience, most recently in the role of Senior Vice President, Head of US Business at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.



“We are excited to welcome Andy to the Krystal team at such an exciting time for our lead investigational program B-VEC for DEB, and the rest of our growing rare disease pipeline,” said Krish S. Krishnan, chairman and chief executive officer of Krystal Biotech. “He is an accomplished biotechnology executive who has successfully launched several genetic medicines in the rare disease space and will be a key asset for Krystal as we work towards our goal of building a fully integrated biotechnology company with a strong commercial capability.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Krystal and see tremendous potential in the innovative technology platform and rapidly maturing pipeline,” Andy commented. “I look forward to enhancing the commercial capabilities at Krystal to achieve our ultimate goal of bringing important medicines to patients in need.”

In his role of Senior Vice President, Head of U.S. Region at Alnylam, Andy led the organization through multiple launches of rare disease genetic medicines and was responsible for leading the U.S. Business Account Teams, Market Access, Marketing, Patient Services and Operations. Previously, Andy served as Alnylam’s Vice President of Commercial Practice where he helped build out Alnylam’s global commercial capabilities. Prior to Alnylam, Andy held various roles across Commercial and Finance with Biogen, Genzyme and Amgen. Andy received his MBA from Cornell University and his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Krystal Biotech, Inc., including but not limited to statements about the development of Krystal’s product candidates, such as plans for the design, conduct and timelines of ongoing pre-clinical and clinical trials of beremagene geperpavec (“B-VEC”), KB105, KB104, KB301, KB407, and KB408; the clinical utility of B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301, KB407 and KB408, and Krystal’s plans for filing of regulatory approvals and efforts to bring B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301, KB407 and KB408 to market; the market opportunity for and the potential market acceptance of B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301, KB407 and KB408; plans to pursue research and development of other product candidates; the sufficiency of Krystal’s existing cash resources; the unanticipated impact of COVID-19 on Krystal’s business operations, pre-clinical activities and clinical trials; and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from clinical trials, whether results of early clinical trials or trials will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials, uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, the availability or commercial potential of product candidates including B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301, KB407 and KB408, the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and such other important factors as are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Krystal’s annual and quarterly reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Krystal’s views as of the date of this release. Krystal anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Krystal may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Krystal’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

