/EIN News/ -- ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 26-Apr-21 56,458 553.5088 31,249,999.83 27-Apr-21 56,386 554.2170 31,250,079.76 28-Apr-21 56,687 551.2674 31,249,695.10 29-Apr-21 56,994 548.3192 31,250,904.48 30-Apr-21 57,559 542.9127 31,249,512.10

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).