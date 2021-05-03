National Fuel Announces New President of Seneca Resources Company, LLC

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, National Fuel Gas Company (National Fuel or the Company) (NYSE: NFG) announced that Justin I. Loweth has taken responsibility as President of Seneca Resources Company, LLC (Seneca Resources), the Exploration and Production segment of the Company.



Loweth began his career with Seneca Resources as the Director of Strategic Planning and Acquisitions in 2011. He was named Vice President of Finance and Acquisitions a year later and held that position for nearly three years. In 2015, Loweth assumed additional responsibilities, including Oil and Gas Marketing, Accounting, Information Technology, Reservoir Engineering, Corporate Reserves, and Business and Corporate Development. In 2017, he was appointed as Senior Vice President.

Loweth graduated from Southern Methodist University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis on finance and real estate finance. He is active in the Houston, Texas, community, serving on numerous local boards with various affiliations.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

