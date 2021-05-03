mdf commerce launches the Grants-for-Start-ups programme in collaboration with the Quebec Technology Association (AQT)

The initiative’s goal is to support the next generation of innovators within the techno-digital sector, promote local expertise and recognize contribution to the economic recovery

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of a call for applications for the mdf commerce Grants-for-Start-ups programme, the objective of which is to recognize the contribution to the economic recovery of 10 young companies in the techno-digital sector in Quebec. mdf commerce and the AQT are happy to join forces to offer 10 grants as well as two years of AQT membership and personalized support offered by the network. mdf commerce will also offer three one-hour sessions with its experts to each of the winners so that they can discuss best practices in areas such as communications, human resources, sales, marketing or any other business development related topic.



Thanks to this joint mdf commerce and AQT initiative, 10 companies of less than five years of activity will get access to a large, well-established network of professionals in their sector, thus maximizing their visibility with their peers and potential partners, in addition to obtaining recognition for their contribution to the economic recovery.

The jury will be made up of AQT members holding senior management positions in their companies. In addition to evaluating applications focused on projects promoting economic recovery, the members of the jury will consider companies demonstrating inclusion and diversity among their teams, a value dear to mdf commerce and the AQT.

“In the exceptional economic context in which we have been immersed for over a year, we have observed significant changes, especially in the technology sector,” said Luc Filiatreault, President and CEO of mdf commerce. "The digital transformation of companies has accelerated at all levels and has generated unprecedented creativity and resilience in the industry: it is this extraordinary ingenuity and this desire to contribute positively to a better post-pandemic world that mdf commerce wishes to highlight via the Grants-for-Start-ups initiative.”

"We are very proud to be able to launch this call for applications and honored that mdf commerce has accepted to launch this movement which aims to promote our local businesses in the techno-digital sector," added Nicole Martel, President and Director General of the AQT. "We are fully aware that Quebec entrepreneurs have no shortage of ideas and ambition to overcome the economic challenges that await us; we look forward to introducing them to our network and supporting them in their development over the next two years."

For more details on the eligibility criteria and to apply, see the Grants-for-Start-ups page on the AQT website. The deadline for submitting an entry is May 28, 2021 and the winners will be announced on June 17, 2021.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 650 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

About the Quebec Technology Association (AQT)

The Quebec Technology Association (AQT), the essential business network for tech companies, provides executives with a stimulating, world-class environment for their business and industry to grow. With its 500-strong membership, it brings them together and allows them to enhance their organization’s performance. A self-funded non-profit organization, AQT acts as representative and advocate for the industry in decision-making bodies. AQT is one of the Top 10 tech associations in North America.

