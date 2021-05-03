FibroGen to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) will announce its first quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, May 10 after the market close. FibroGen will also conduct a conference call on that day at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) with the investment community to further detail the company's corporate and financial performance.



Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the FibroGen website at https://fibrogen.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/events. It is recommended that listeners access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Dial-In Information

Live (U.S./Canada): (877) 658-9081

Live (International): (602) 563-8732

Confirmation number: 2036817

A replay of the webcast and investor presentation will be available shortly after the call for a period of 30 days. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international), and use passcode 2036817.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

