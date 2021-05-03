Iran - Resistance Units, MEK Supporters Urge Sham Presidential Election Boycott

3 May 2021 - Iran – Call for Boycotting sham Election - 1988 massacre Khavaran (1)

Continuing the campaign to expose the clerical regime’s new crime to destroy the mass graves of the victims of the 1988 massacre in Khavaran Cemetery in Tehran.

The heinous act of destroying the mass graves of the victims of the 1988 massacre in Khavaran Cemetery in Tehran was an attempt by the regime to eliminate the evidence of crimes against humanity”
PARIS, FRANCE, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the final weeks of April, supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) and the Resistance Units called for the boycott of the clerical regime’s sham presidential election across Iran. Also, continuing the campaign to expose the clerical regime’s new crime to destroy the mass graves of the victims of the 1988 massacre in Khavaran Cemetery in Tehran. The heinous act was an attempt by the regime to eliminate the evidence of crimes against humanity. On April 26, MEK supporters and Resistance Units posted placards, banners and wrote graffiti, as well as distributing leaflets to condemn this action.

In addition to different areas of the Greater Tehran, these activities were carried out in Isfahan, Karaj, Mashhad, Tabriz, Rasht, Hamedan, Qazvin, Ahvaz, Qom, Arak, Ilam, Shadegan, Behshahr, Torbat-e-Jam, Konarak (Sistan and Baluchestan), Kashan, Anzali, Saqez, Shahroud, Amol, Gachsaran, Dezful, Esfarayen, Abadan, Kermanshah, and Rafsanjan.

Among the slogans were: "Maryam Rajavi: No to the rule of the mullahs, no to religious tyranny, no to oppression and plunder, yes to a democratically-elected republic", "Maryam Rajavi: nationwide boycott of the election, a response to the murderers of 1,500 martyrs of November 2019 uprising,” “Maryam Rajavi: A popular uprising is awaiting the mullahs, and will lead to their overthrow," "Massoud Rajavi: Iran’s destiny to be determined not by the mullahs’ ballot box, but by the uprising of Iran’s valiant children,” “Down with Khamenei, my vote is regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic,” "We will not vote, hail to Rajavi,” "Massoud Rajavi: Our vote is regime change and the boycott of the sham election," “Maryam Rajavi: I condemn the clerical regime’s inhuman destruction of the martyrs’ graves and the elimination of traces of its crimes,” “The clerical regime wants to erase evidence of its crimes in Khavaran,” “Destroying Khavaran is Khamenei’s crime against humanity.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
May 3, 2021

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

