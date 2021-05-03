Iran - Resistance Units, MEK Supporters Urge Sham Presidential Election Boycott
Continuing the campaign to expose the clerical regime’s new crime to destroy the mass graves of the victims of the 1988 massacre in Khavaran Cemetery in Tehran.
The heinous act of destroying the mass graves of the victims of the 1988 massacre in Khavaran Cemetery in Tehran was an attempt by the regime to eliminate the evidence of crimes against humanity”PARIS, FRANCE, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the final weeks of April, supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) and the Resistance Units called for the boycott of the clerical regime’s sham presidential election across Iran. Also, continuing the campaign to expose the clerical regime’s new crime to destroy the mass graves of the victims of the 1988 massacre in Khavaran Cemetery in Tehran. The heinous act was an attempt by the regime to eliminate the evidence of crimes against humanity. On April 26, MEK supporters and Resistance Units posted placards, banners and wrote graffiti, as well as distributing leaflets to condemn this action.
— NCRI
In addition to different areas of the Greater Tehran, these activities were carried out in Isfahan, Karaj, Mashhad, Tabriz, Rasht, Hamedan, Qazvin, Ahvaz, Qom, Arak, Ilam, Shadegan, Behshahr, Torbat-e-Jam, Konarak (Sistan and Baluchestan), Kashan, Anzali, Saqez, Shahroud, Amol, Gachsaran, Dezful, Esfarayen, Abadan, Kermanshah, and Rafsanjan.
Among the slogans were: "Maryam Rajavi: No to the rule of the mullahs, no to religious tyranny, no to oppression and plunder, yes to a democratically-elected republic", "Maryam Rajavi: nationwide boycott of the election, a response to the murderers of 1,500 martyrs of November 2019 uprising,” “Maryam Rajavi: A popular uprising is awaiting the mullahs, and will lead to their overthrow," "Massoud Rajavi: Iran’s destiny to be determined not by the mullahs’ ballot box, but by the uprising of Iran’s valiant children,” “Down with Khamenei, my vote is regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic,” "We will not vote, hail to Rajavi,” "Massoud Rajavi: Our vote is regime change and the boycott of the sham election," “Maryam Rajavi: I condemn the clerical regime’s inhuman destruction of the martyrs’ graves and the elimination of traces of its crimes,” “The clerical regime wants to erase evidence of its crimes in Khavaran,” “Destroying Khavaran is Khamenei’s crime against humanity.”
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
May 3, 2021
