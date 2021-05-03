Green Semiconductors Are A Major Trend In The Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component Market

Semiconductor And Related Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company's Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

Among electronic industry trends, semiconductor companies across the globe are seeking to enhance their competitiveness by increasing investment in green semiconductors. The trend mainly aims to reduce the energy consumption as well as limit data usage. For instance, Samsung’s green DRAM is DDR4, which has reduced operating voltage and doubled bandwidth compared to DDR3. Samsung’s DDR4 offers 40 percent increased performance and up to 15% reduced energy consumption compared with DDR3. The Korean tech giant is also planning to develop magneto resistive random-access memory (MRAM) and Phase-change Memory (PRAM) as next-gen green memory solutions. For instance, some of the main consumer electronics market companies manufacturing green semiconductors include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation and QUALCOMM Inc.

Other major players covered in the electronic component and semiconductor manufacturing industry are Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ltd and Micron Technology Inc.

The global semiconductor and other electronic component market is expected to grow from $833.58 billion in 2020 to $916.96 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1137.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global semiconductor and other electronic component market, accounting for 53% of the market in 2020. North America is the second largest region, accounting for 22% of the global semiconductor and other electronic component market. Africa is the smallest region in the global semiconductor and other electronic component market.

The global semiconductor and active electronic components market is segmented by type into semiconductor and related devices, general electronic components, by application into automotive, manufacturing, others, by sales channel into OEM, aftermarket, and by mode into online, offline. Subsegments covered are integrated circuits, memory chips, microprocessors, other semiconductor and related devices.

Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides semiconductor and other electronic component market overview, forecast semiconductor and other electronic component market size and growth for the whole market, semiconductor and other electronic component market segments, and geographies, semiconductor and other electronic component market trends, semiconductor and other electronic component market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

