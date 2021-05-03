FAR Resources Ltd.: Private Placement Closed

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAR Resources Ltd (CSE:FAT) (FSE:F0R) (OTC:FRRSF) (www.farresources.com) (“FAR Resources” or the “Company”)



FAR Resources is pleased to announce that on April 29th, 2021, it closed a non-brokered private placement of $341,015.00 or 2,005,971 units at a price of 0.17 per unit (the units in accordance with the price protection filed with the Canadian Securities Exchange on March 15th, 2021). Each unit consists of one common share and one 18 months share purchase warrant. The warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share, excisable at a price of 0.25 per share for 18 months from the date of issue. It expires November 3rd, 2022.

All securities issued under the private placement are subject to a mandatory hold period of four months plus 1 day following the closing of the private placement.

There are finders’ fees in the amount of $13,320.00.

The proceeds of this private placement will be used for the upcoming drilling program on the Winston New Mexico project on the Ivanhoe Emporia patented claims. We are waiting for permits from the state of New Mexico USA Energy, Minerals and Natural Resource department, mining, and minerals division.

Management is not aware of any material facts or material changes with respect to the company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Far

FAR Resources is a gold and silver exploration company focused in New Mexico USA. The Company owns the Winston Project, a historic mining property with the potential for High-grade silver and gold. The property is steeped in history and historic samples, full data tables available at https://farresources.com/images/investors/presentation/precious_metals_deck/precious_metals_deck_revised-26Mar2021.pdf . Far Resources also has its ZORO Lithium Project, in CANADA, located in the mining -friendly Snow Lake region of Manitoba and containing numerous known lithium deposits. The Company also holds a 60% stake in the Hidden Lake Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories.

