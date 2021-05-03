How do you do life better? You do the 100withme Pilates challenge with Lesley Logan of OPC
Lesley Logan wants you to do life better and is challenging you to a 30-day Pilates challengeLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Lesley Logan wants you to do life better and is challenging you to a 30-day Pilates challenge. Everything you want is waiting for you on the other side of consistency however it can be hard to be consistent, no matter what time of year it is. January's resolutions of "new year, new you," your kids' spring breaks, summer vacation, thanksgiving or holiday travels... it's so easy to let life be the reason why we don't keep to our schedules, our personal commitments. All you need to do is find ways to help you show up for you and what you want, how you want to feel. If 21 days makes a habit, 28 helps solidify it. Are you ready to commit to 4 weeks, all about filling your cup first? Getting a Pilates routine that carries you for all of 2021 and beyond?
“I'm obsessed with my morning and evening routines because they help me have great days. They help me get through long hard days. But I didn't just snap my fingers and have the perfect routine. Nope, it took first making the decision about what I wanted to do, trying it out, making changes to it until I got it just right and then committing to it for a month to solidify it.” Says Lesley Logan Owner of OPC
Here's what you get:
• 5 live online virtual classes (replay for 7 days on each class)
• Community support in a private, challengers-only FB group!
• Weekly prizes raffled off during the live classes
• One grand prize winner will receive an OPC membership valued at $2440.00
• Cost: $99.00 USD
Here's how it works:
• Starts on Sunday, May 9 with a live class
• You'll have access to that class on OnlinePilatesClasses.com for 7 days
• 3 times during that week (and each following week) you post to IG to qualify for drawing prizes
• There will be 3 more live classes over the next 3 Sundays, each with replays for 7 days
• The last live on Monday June 7 we'll have a bonus class and hang out party to celebrate how far you've come during May (& June) with yourself practice
• Each week we'll have a drawing during the live class, giving away prizes
• During the last Monday's live class (June 7) we'll give away the grand prize (our top OPC membership worth $2440.00)
• We'll have special offers for participants on other memberships at OPC
Fill Your cup
• a renewed sense of commitment to yourself
• the concept of how to realistically fit your workout into your busy life
• the realization that you do life better when you fill your cup first
• all the tips you need to schedule yourself into your calendar
• the understanding that you are NOT ALONE in feeling stuck
• the support of a world-wide community of Pilates lovers
• self-discovery of your own body
• the confidence that you can get your workout in no matter where you are
• a relationship with a (super fun) Pilates expert (Lesley Logan)
• your friends/spouse/kids will see and admire your dedication to physical health
Sign up at http://100withme.com
About Lesley Logan
Lesley Logan, a certified Pilates teacher and mindset coach, is the founder of OnlinePilatesClasses.com, the first free online catalogue of Pilates exercise tutorials, where you can also find weekly Pilates classes and workshops. Teaching Pilates since 2008, she has run multiple studios, has trained hundreds of people to become teachers themselves and has taught thousands of students. When not teaching from her studio in Las Vegas, Lesley can be found offering fitness business coaching to studio owners and other instructors through her private mastermind (ProfitablePilates.com) or traveling the world leading Pilates retreats. Connect with Lesley on instagram @lesley.logan.
ALISON KENNEDY
KPR-inc
+1 323-394-3999
alison@kpr-inc.com