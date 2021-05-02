Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (1 May 2021)

Malawi has registered 17 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new recoveries and no new deaths. Of the new cases, 15 are locally transmitted: seven from Blantyre, five from Lilongwe, two from Mzimba North, and one from Neno Districts while two cases are imported and both are in Lilongwe (travelled from India). No new deaths were registered.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 34,095 cases including 1,148 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.37%). Of these cases, 2,162 are imported infections and 31,933 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 32,064 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 94%) and 134 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 749. There were no new admissions in the treatment units while four cases were discharged. A total of seven active cases are hospitalised: four in Lilongwe, two in Blantyre, and one in Mzimba North Districts. On testing, 791 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 453 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR. The positive cases out of the total translates to a positivity rate of 2.2% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 2.9%. Cumulatively, 233,149 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 300,766 doses have been administered in the country with 4,629 being administered in 24 hours.

The data indicates an increase in the recovery rate (now at 94%), a downward trend in the positivity rate (the seven days moving average is at 2.9%) and a decline in the number of admissions. This gives us hope in the fight against COVID-19, however the same data shows that we are still reporting new confirmed cases on a daily basis. This means that there is still community transmission of the disease in our midst but sadly, we have observed that some people have relaxed and are not practicing the COVID-19 preventive and containment measures. Let me remind everyone that other countries are observing a surge in the number of new cases, admissions and deaths, this is posing a risk of third wave across the globe. It is important that we sustain the gains we have made so far and ensure that we supress the transmission even further by strictly adhering to the COVID-19 preventive and containment measures. Let me emphasize that the low figures being reported now should not make us to relax. In order to suppress and reduce the spread of the disease in our midst, we must strictly adhere to the preventive measures and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinations have been the biggest public health intervention that has prevented the highest number of deaths and it has been used to eradicate diseases such as smallpox and polio. Let me emphasize that regardless of being vaccinated or not let us all strictly adhere to the COVID-19 preventive and containment measures. This calls for enhanced preventive and containment measures that; 1. Promote social/physical distancing to keep ourselves and others safe, 2. promote frequent hand washing with soap to keep our hands clean all the time, 3. reduce spreading of the virus by wearing face masks properly and coughing appropriately

Let me remind everyone to avoid unnecessary travel at this time and if you have to please adhere to all the measures.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP MINISTER OF HEALTH CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORC