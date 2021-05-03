COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics May 3-8, 2021

Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held across the state.

All West Virginians, age 16 years and older, are encouraged to obtain a vaccine. Individuals may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Vaccine Registration System at www.vaccinate.wv.gov .

Please check with the local county venue for information regarding appointment requirements.

Monday, May 3, 2021

Barbour County

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Mace’s Pharmacy, 201 Crim Avenue, Belington, WV 26416.

Berkeley County

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Destiny Baptist Church, 115 N. Raleigh Street, Martinsburg, WV 25401.

Monongalia County

3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Greater Monongalia County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Wirt County

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Coplin Health Systems, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV 26143.

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Barbour County

8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 26416.

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Grant County

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Grant County Health Department, 739 N. Fork Highway, Petersburg, WV 26847.

Jefferson County

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 25414.

Monongalia County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Greater Monongalia County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Webster County

9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Webster County Health Department, 112 Bell Street, Suite C, Webster Springs, WV 26288.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Barbour County

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Belington Medical Clinic, 70 N. Sturmer Street, Belington, WV 26416

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Myers Clinic, #3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV 26416.

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Fayette County

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., CVS/Riverfront Grocery Parking Lot, US Route 60, Gauley Bridge, WV 25085.

Gilmer County

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.

Harrison County

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301.

Lincoln County

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523.

Logan County

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639.

Mercer County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740.

Mineral County

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV 26726.

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Putnam County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.

Roane County

12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., City of Spencer Armory, 207 E. Main Street, Spencer, WV 25276.

Summers County

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Summers County Health Department, 151 Pleasant Street, Hinton WV 25951.

Wayne County

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV 25570.

Wirt County

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Wirt County School Wellness Center, 3 School View Street, Elizabeth, WV 26143.

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Barbour County

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Mace’s Pharmacy, 201 Crim Avenue, Belington, WV 26416.

Braxton County

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Braxton County Health Department, 617 Old Turnpike Road, Sutton, WV 26601.

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., St. Mary's Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.

Fayette County

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Lewis Christian Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901.

Gilmer County

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.

Greenbrier County

8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., WV Building at the WV State Fair, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Jackson County

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Jackson County Armory, 8832 Point Pleasant Road, Millwood, WV 25262.

Jefferson County

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 25414.

Lincoln County

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Lincoln Primary Care Center, 7400 Lynn Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523.

Marshall County

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Chevron Building at Marshall County Fairgrounds, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041.

Mercer County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740.

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., John Stewart United Methodist Church, 102 Jones Street, Bluefield, WV 24801.

Mineral County

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV 26726.

Monongalia County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Greater Monongalia County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.

Monroe County

8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Center, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV 24981.

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Pocahontas County

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Marlinton Wellness Center, 326 9 th Street, Marlinton, WV 24954.

Putnam County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.

Summers County

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Summers County Health Department, 151 Pleasant Street, Hinton WV 25951.

Tucker County

11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., St. George Medical Clinic, 8591 Holly Meadows Road, Parsons, WV 26287.

Webster County

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Webster County Health Department, 112 Bell Street, Suite C, Webster Springs, WV 26288.

Wetzel & Tyler Counties

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., United Methodist Church, 10 Howard Jeffers Drive, New Martinsville, WV 26155.

Wood County

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., WVU-Parkersburg Early Learning Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104.

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Camden Clark Medical Center, 705 Garfield Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Wyoming County

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Christian Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV 24874.

Friday, May 7, 2021

Barbour County

8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 26416.

Boone County

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Wharton Fire Department, 35279 Pond Fork Road, Wharton, WV 25208.

Brooke County

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Brooke County Health Department, 632 Main Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070.

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Calhoun County

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Calhoun Community Vaccination Clinic, 186 Hospital Drive, Grantsville, WV 26147.

Gilmer County

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.

Hancock County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Change, Inc. Family Medical Care, 3136 West Street, Weirton, WV 26062.

Hardy County

8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., E.A. Hawse Health Center, 17978 State Route 55, Baker, WV 26801.

Lewis County

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., WVU Jackson’s Mill Airstrip, 160 Jackson’s Mill Road, Weston, WV 26452.

Marion County

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., National Guard Armory, 201 Artillery Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554.

McDowell County

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Welch Armory, 600 Stewart Street, Welch, WV 24801.

Mercer County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740.

Monongalia County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Greater Monongalia County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.

Nicholas County

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church Family Life Center, 422 Main Street, Summersville, WV 26651.

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Pendleton County

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Pendleton Community Building, 299 Confederate Drive, Franklin, WV 26807.

Putnam County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.

Summers County

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Summers County Health Department, 151 Pleasant Street, Hinton WV 25951.

Upshur County

9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., The Event Center, 929 Brushy Fork Road, Buckhannon, WV 26201.

Wood County

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Saturday, May 8, 2021

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Hancock County

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Hancock County Health Department, 100 Court Street, New Cumberland, WV 26047.

Kanawha County

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 1108 2 nd Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302.

Roane County

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., City of Spencer Armory, 207 E. Main Street, Spencer, WV 25276.