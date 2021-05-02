MAYOR ROBERT EASTERN ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION OF 100,000 COVID MASKS TO EAST ST. LOUIS CITY SCHOOLS
Mayor Eastern’ s Covering for Kid’s campaign is part of a larger Strategic Plan to Improve the Quality of Life across East St. Louis, IllinoisEAST ST. LOUIS, ILLINOIS, USA, May 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayor Robert Eastern and the City of East St. Louis today announced the donation of 100,000 COVID-19 masks to the East St. Louis independent school district 189.
The donation was part of the Coverings for Kids campaign, being launched by Mayor Eastern in collaboration with FUSE Advertising, to collect masks for the city’s schools at no cost to the students.
Masks are worn and encouraged as part of the mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus that has spread so much domestically and globally.
“The donated masks will go to students and staff and can also be used as replacements should masks be lost, forgotten or break during the summer school day,” said Clifford Franklin, President of Fuse Advertising.
All East St. Louis schools, students and staff are continually reminded to wear masks while in school to reduce the possibility of spreading the COVID virus.
