Big Tech Pledges More Minority Hires But One Black IT Guru Builds All-Inclusive Digital Space Where Users Like Family

Big Tech Pledges More Minority Hires But One Black IT Guru Builds An All-Inclusive Digital Space Where Users Feel Like Family

Las Vegas Nevada – According to the LA Times, the tech sector has not historically been welcoming to Black IT professionals. Recently industry giant Google admitted only 4% of its 50,000 specialists were African Americans. Big Tech has a long way to go to change the systemic issues of race, but one cybersecurity expert isn’t waiting for Silicone Valley to see the value in Black IT hires. Bucking the norm, Ernest L. Manning Jr. set out to create a space that celebrates Black business achievements while building social connections – et voilà! WeKinFolk.com was born.

WeKinFolk.com is the brainchild of inventor Ernest L. Manning Jr. who rightly refers to this revolutionary platform as the “Black Facebook.” With nearly two decades of experience in the IT field, Manning felt there was a void in cyberspace primarily for people of color. Using his vast marketing and management background, Manning created WeKinFolk.com as a digital space where businesses and people of diverse backgrounds can come together on common ground.

Pew Research shows 80 percent of African Americans are using the internet and 1 out of 2 Black people use platforms like Instagram regularly. Manning capitalizes on this cultural phenomenon by creating a warm red, green and blue colored space where users can post photos, watch videos, play games and share in their unique communities. WeKinFolk.com is a safe place for users to engage, with no privacy issues, no third-party apps and absolutely no selling of your information. The all-inclusive social media platform serves as a launching pad for start-ups looking to build their brands organically.

WeKinFolk.com which is 100% Black owned and operated and available for download on Google Play Store and Apple IOS.

About Ernest Manning Jr.: Manning, a retired Air Force Master Sergeant coupled his stick-to-itiveness and decades of IT expertise to pioneer a new platform in cyberspace which represents the cultural values of Black and Brown communities. Manning’s long list of accomplishments include consulting for the FBI, NASA and the Department of Homeland Security.

