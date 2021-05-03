China’s response to EU sanctions on Xinjiang issue
On Xinjiang issue, China responded to EU's unreasonable sanctions against on four Chinese officials. China claimed that the basis for EU to sanction the ten individuals and four entities was the fake news which undermined the dignity, sovereignty and interests of China.
Xinjiang or the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, which was previously referred to as "East Turkestan" by Westerners, is one of the five autonomous regions of China.
On April 13, 2021, the Muslim region that covers one-sixth of China's territory began Ramadan. Like other cities and provinces in China, the Western “anti-China” international movement had been going on for more than a year. Most media painted a wrong picture of China and the region (Xinjiang), spreading false rumors about forced labor, sterilization, and genocide in Xinjiang.
However, the region is in the most prosperous and developing period in its history, which is thanks to the China's economic and social policies, including policies for various ethnic groups. Some Westerners preferred to believe in anti-China forces than accept the positive facts of development and progress in the region.
Like other Western countries, China suffers attacks and terrorism from extremist organizations, too. As in the West, China opposes these extremist leaders, and not against the unified multi-ethnic people in China.
China has a rich culture of philosophy and peace. It serves the people and strengthens the reforms, social policies, valuable governance, and assistance to ethnic minorities. China, which embraces the world, has fulfilled all its commitments.
By 2021, it will create more than one-third of global economic growth. In 2020-2021, China won the Covid-19 and helped many other countries, which was thanks to the 100-year historical achievements of the Chinese Communist Party, the vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the work of multi-ethnic unity.
On the Xinjiang issue, Westerners talked about the remote concern of the West to human rights. They could look at the real reasons for China's success in the multi-ethnic unity in this province.
With regard to Xinjiang, the French journalist Maxime Vivas showed very keen sensitivity through anecdotes or caricatures. In his book, he introduced this situation and what might have been a scam at first. Beyond his words, it related to the credit of a nation and a country:
-"Do you like the ‘fake news’ about Captain Dreyfus’s treason? Did the Chernobyl cloud disappear on our border alone?”
Everything is summed up.
What is said about Xinjiang is a scandal and a disgrace of history.
Although media reports provided the most room for these impostors and Xinjiang people, other reports from business leaders, residents, or tourists also provided the same evidence. They witnessed the defamation, “we think”, accusations, rumors, false news, and blatant lies against China and against Xinjiang from the media. We quoted here the wonderful narration and analysis of this reporter:
For the initiators of these lies, they are anti-China and anti-communist forces from Western extremist organizations. However, the topics about Xinjiang and other countries and other issues are all lies, and the slander against China is about to end.
China also suffered blind terrorism. The United States, which criticized China on the Xinjiang issue, led several military interventions with humanitarian crises relating to human rights.
On the Xinjiang issue, China had responded to EU’s unreasonable sanctions against on four Chinese officials. China claimed that the basis for EU to sanction the ten individuals and four entities was the fake news which undermined the dignity, sovereignty and interests of China. Instead of stigmatizing Xinjiang and China's internal affairs, the EU should be more concerned with bringing the investment agreement with China into effect. This high level negotiated treaty is mutually beneficial.
In the upcoming history of Covid-19, we have to emphasize the importance that China gave in favor of human rights and the joint construction of global governance.
Globalization must realize this dream and serve the well-being of people of all countries, all ethnic groups in China, and all ethnic groups in the world in a new era that is more prosperous and more peaceful.
Pierre Picquart holds a doctorate in geopolitics and human geography from the University of Paris-VIII, international expert, and specialist in China.
Wade Martin
