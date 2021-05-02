MEDIA ALERT: The Thriller Action Drama MARIGHELLA is New York Times Critic’s Pick
Wagner Moura’s provocative feature debut chronicles the armed struggle led by Carlos Marighella against Brazil’s military dictatorship in the 1960s. ~ NY Times
“Marighella” plows stylishly through heists, showdowns and increasingly bloody shootouts, with the sadistic cop Lúcio (Bruno Gagliasso) on the militants’ tail.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "With a rousing, kinetic style reminiscent of The Battle of Algiers, and confrontational close-ups of fiery eyes and faces, the film is not merely a historical biopic—it’s a provocation. And a riveting one, too.” —Devika Girish, The New York Times
Marighella is set in 1969 and is based on the life of Afro-Brazilian politician and guerrilla fighter Carlos Marighella. Facing a violent military dictatorship and with little support from a timid opposition, writer-turned-politician Carlos Marighella organizes a resistance movement. Alongside revolutionaries 30 years younger than him and willing to fight, the revolutionary leader opts for action.
Censored in Brazil, Marighella is adapted from the biography Marighella - O Guerrilheiro que Incendiou o Mundo, by Mario Magalhaes. Brazilian musical artist, songwriter, and actor Seu Jorge plays Carlos Marighella.
Marighella was shown in multiple festivals around the world and had its US Premiere screening at the 2019 African Diaspora International Film Festival. It received multiple awards including International Independent Critics Prize (Premio Giuseppe Becce); One Of Screen Critics' Top Films From Berlin 2019; Winner Audience Award - Mill Valley Film Festival 2019 and Winner Best Supporting Actor, Bruno Gagliasso - Cineuphoria Awards 2020.
Marighella has yet to get a theatrical release in Brazil.
Marighella is now playing in select theaters and virtual cinemas nationwide!
Audiences will be able to choose which theater to support when they purchase tickets by going to https://www.marighella-movie.com. The virtual release will be followed by a digital and home-video release.
'“Marighella is an urgent film in its commitment and cinematic intensity, and it could hardly be more timely.” ~ Jonathan Romney, Screen International
“Once you accept its binary us-and-them worldview, Marighella works fine as an exciting and highly assured debut, with a terrific ensemble cast at its heart.” ~ Stephen Dalton, Hollywood Reporter
“As the tragedies mount, Moura's film becomes an elegy - not so much to Marighella as to an idealism consumed by the pyrrhic games of dirty regimes.” ~ Devika Girish, The New York Times
ABOUT ARTMATTAN FILMS
The film distribution arm of ArtMattan Productions, ArtMattan Films celebrates in 2021 twenty nine years of exposing US audiences to a large variety of films about the human experience of people of color in many parts of the world. Films released by ArtMattan Films include Kirikou and the Sorceress, The Tracker, Gospel Hill, Scheherazade, Tell Me a Story, The Pirogue, Tango Negro: The African Roots of Tango, White Lies, The Man Who Mends Women, The Citizen, Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba and most recently The Last Tree, Made in Bangladesh and the Mali Cuba Connection. More info at www.AfricanFilm.com
