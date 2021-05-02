South Africa’s Environment Minister Calls for “New Deal for Wildlife”

Shutterstock Royalty-free stock photo ID: 555551179 Wayne Pacelle

Recommends End of Trophy Hunting of Captive Lions, Ban on Commercial Trade in Their Parts, and Prohibiting Commercial Cub Petting Operations

We don’t allow trophy hunting of threatened and endangered wildlife in the U.S., and we should apply that same standard when it comes to imports of foreign-listed species targeted by trophy hunters.” — Wayne Pacelle, president at CHE