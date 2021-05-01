Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (30 April 2021)

497 people have tested positive from a sample size of 5,117

441 patients have recovered

17 deaths have been reported. 13 occurred within the last one month & 4 deaths are late death reports from facility record audits.

VACCINATION UPDATE: A total of 876,708 persons have been vaccinated against coronavirus disease countrywide; 271,079 are aged 87+, 157,211 are health workers, 135,957 are teachers, 73,544 are security officers and 238,917 are in the Others category.