Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,417 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (30 April 2021)

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

497 people have tested positive from a sample size of 5,117

441 patients have recovered

17 deaths have been reported. 13 occurred within the last one month & 4 deaths are late death reports from facility record audits.

VACCINATION UPDATE: A total of 876,708 persons have been vaccinated against coronavirus disease countrywide; 271,079 are aged 87+, 157,211 are health workers, 135,957 are teachers, 73,544 are security officers and 238,917 are in the Others category.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (30 April 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.