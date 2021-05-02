Gary Shapiro Recently Named Developer of the Year by Home Builders Association of Southeast Michigan

Shapiro is the President and Founder of The Ivanhoe Companies.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ivanhoe Companies is pleased to announce its Principal and President, Gary Shapiro, has been named as Developer of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Southeast Michigan The Ivanhoe Companies is one of the largest privately-owned and managed land development companies providing comprehensive real estate economics, acquisition, planning, development, building, and management services. Ivanhoe works closely with municipalities to bring quality developments from conception to fruition, and has designed and built residential communities in a variety of architecture styles and price points.Gary Shapiro, has been chosen as the recipient of the Developer of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Southeast Michigan. The Developer of the Year is awarded to an individual in recognition of outstanding achievement in the development of land, single-family subdivisions, condominiums or apartment projects, while exemplifying personal and business integrity.“Gary was specifically nominated for this award due to his long-standing reputation for creativity and innovation in the entitlement, development and construction of quality, well designed communities throughout Michigan,” says Jacob Shapiro, Vice President of The Ivanhoe Companies. “Gary is a well-recognized leader in the industry and community, and we couldn’t be prouder of his accomplishments.”This is the second time Gary Shapiro has been the recipient of the Developer of the Year, which speaks to his unrelenting passion for leadership in the Metro Detroit Real Estate community.For more information about The Ivanhoe Companies, please visit www.ivanhoecompanies.com About The Ivanhoe CompaniesSince inception, The Ivanhoe Companies has developed over 2000 acres of land, 10,000 sites, and over 100 communities. In addition, the company has built and managed over 3000 apartment units and built over 3500 residential and multifamily units, as well as office complexes and neighborhood shopping centres.Over the years, The Ivanhoe Companies has won numerous prestigious awards and are the only three-time winner of the Michigan Community of the Year Award. Other awards bestowed upon the company include the nationally acclaimed American Planning Association Award, Developer of the Year, Best in National Living, multiple SAM awards, and a number of management and beautification awards.