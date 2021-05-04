Vickie Luna, Master Energy Healer Announces Free e-Book, Manifest Anything You Want in 30-Days

Vickie Luna, Master Energy Healer, Medium and Manifesting Coach

SANTA BARBARA, CA, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vickie Luna Miller, Master Energy Healer, Medium & Manifesting Coach helps people manifest their best life in her book, Manifest Anything in 30-Days.

In a new report produced by the US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), researchers found the amount of adults with recent symptoms of an anxiety or depressive disorder increased from 36.4-41.5%. “Now more than ever, our Covid-crazed world, people are searching for answers to health, relationship and financial worries,” says Luna. The book, Manifest Anything You Want in 30-Days” serves as a helpful guide to rebalance energy flow and and transform lives.

A “Movers and Shakers” award recipient from publisher Hay House, Luna’s book, Manifest Anything in 30-Days takes readers on an eye-opening journey with tools to open doors to more wealth, happiness and love.

“I’m manifesting money like crazy— next will be love. Vickie’s teachings transformed & saved my life during COVID,” said Doreen Conaway.

Vickie’s hidden gifts are deeply rooted in helping heal people & pets using her strong intuition & mediumship skills. A mother of five and a successful former pet bakery entrepreneur, Vickie has mastered both motherhood and business. “I don’t have to see clients to read their energy. I’ve helped identify cancer before it was too advanced,” said Luna.

Vickie also hosts a private ‘Manifesting Facebook Group’ to connect members and teach them how to manifest through fun soul homework.

Additionally, people can access Vickie’s teachings through her Spiritual/Goddess Retreats, Podcasts, Magical University online (to hone their own intuition) and products that range from books to sprays, teas and oils.

Upcoming Retreats—

Sedona Soul Awakening Retreat, May 13-16, 2021

Participants will be letting go of ALL toxic, draining energy to heal and manifest their best life! “Since the retreat, more unexpected blessings keep falling into my lap. Vickie not only cleared negative energies that were blocking my potential, but she also showed me how to expect and welcome great things into my life,” according to Emma Tripett.

Learn more and save $250 with this special link:

https://vickieluna.com/sedona-soul-awakening-retreat-may-13-16-2021/

About Vickie Luna

Over 20 years ago Vickie fully stepped into her power as a spiritual leader, energy healer and intuitive to help others connect to spirit and work with energy to heal, grow and manifest abundance to live their best life.

Vickie Luna has been featured on TV, in newspapers and co-hosted radio shows. She can even be found in Ripley’s Believe it or Not (2006). Vickie was the winner of Hay House Publishing’s Mover and Shaker award.

Vickie’s pet readings began when she started her first dog bakery in 1999 “Dudley’s Dog Bakery”, in SW Florida. A dog came into her store and immediately Vickie’s stomach started to hurt. She saved the dog’s life by telling the owner she thought something was going on with the dogs’ stomach. It ended up the dog had stomach cancer but caught it in enough time.

