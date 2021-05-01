Runways 4R-22L will be closed overnight for construction at HNL for six weeks

Main, News Posted on Apr 30, 2021 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division advises Oahu residents that Runways 4R-22L will be closed on Sunday through Thursday evening over the next six weeks for runway lighting improvements at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

During closure hours, arriving and departing flights will be directed to use Runway 8L which may increase the amount of arriving air traffic over the Ewa Plains.

HDOT leadership appreciates the community’s understanding as we work to make improvements to the vital facilities at Hawaii’s busiest airport.