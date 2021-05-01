Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts: Stay the Course on Delivering Tax Relief

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts commented on a decision by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, which raised the revenue forecast by $90 million for the current fiscal year FY2020-21, decreased estimates by $5 million for fiscal year FY2021-22, and made no change to FY2022-23.

“Nebraska’s economy continues to show significant signs of strength as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Governor Ricketts. “Today’s meeting of the forecasting board allows the Legislature to stay the course on delivering additional significant tax relief for the people of Nebraska.”