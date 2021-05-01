Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,912 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts: Stay the Course on Delivering Tax Relief

Media Contacts: 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts: Stay the Course on Delivering Tax Relief

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts commented on a decision by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, which raised the revenue forecast by $90 million for the current fiscal year FY2020-21, decreased estimates by $5 million for fiscal year FY2021-22, and made no change to FY2022-23.

 

“Nebraska’s economy continues to show significant signs of strength as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Governor Ricketts. “Today’s meeting of the forecasting board allows the Legislature to stay the course on delivering additional significant tax relief for the people of Nebraska.”

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts: Stay the Course on Delivering Tax Relief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.