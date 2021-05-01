Golden Gardens, portions of Bainbridge Island, and North Kitsap shoreline in King & Kitsap counties are closed to water recreation

Public Health Seattle & King County has issued a closure at Golden Gardens in King County due to a sewage bypass event at the West Point Treatment Plant. Additionally, portions of Bainbridge Island and North Kitsap shoreline are also closed to water recreation. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by following our Fecal Matters blog posts, connecting on Facebook, or joining our listserv.

Laura Hermanson, our BEACH Program Manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions.