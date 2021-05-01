Join us for Let's Talk About Hanford!

We’re excited to announce our first virtual conversation in our Let’s Talk About Hanford series!

Join us for the live discussion, Hanford History Part I, at 5:30 p.m. May 11 on Facebook.

For our first topic in the series, we’re going to look at the history of the Hanford Site starting before the government chose the area for plutonium production through the end of World War II. We’ll cover the second part of the site’s history in a future event.

Robert Franklin is slated to join the discussion as our featured guest, along with Ryan Miller and Ginger Wireman from our agency’s Nuclear Waste Program. Franklin is the assistant director and archivist of the Hanford History Project, director of the Hanford Oral History Project, a certified archivist, and a lecturer in the History Department at Washington State University Tri-Cities.

Following a history presentation, the three will answer your questions about early Hanford history.

Join the conversation

You can attend the virtual conversation May 11 on our agency’s main Facebook or Nuclear Waste Program Facebook pages. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

Don’t have Facebook or can’t attend at that time? The event recording will be available on our Facebook pages and YouTube channel shortly after the stream ends. You can also submit your questions to us about Hanford’s early history prior to the livestream and we will make sure to answer your submitted questions live during the Q&A session.

What it's all about

We first announced these virtual events in late March, with the aim to help you better understand all things related to Hanford and its complex nuclear cleanup.

Beginning during World War II, Hanford produced plutonium for decades before shifting to a new mission in 1989 to clean up the massive amounts of waste and contamination that production left behind.

These conversations will blend high-level easy-to-understand presentations and conversations with you about Hanford topics.

We're gearing these virtual discussions at those unfamiliar with Hanford, those who want a refresher, or to expand existing knowledge about Hanford. We'll start each event with a short high-level presentation on that day's topic, followed by a live Q&A with those watching.

Have any questions or ideas for future conversations? Drop us a line, and we hope to see you virtually during our first livestream!