Holden House receives yet another "Best of the Springs" award from the Colorado Springs Gazette in 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will head into celebrating its 36th anniversary in 2021 and is proud of its long-standing history of excellence in service. Looking back on the inn's consistent and consecutive award-winning track record for excellence, it's no wonder why guests keep coming back again and again.

This April, the Colorado Springs Gazette announced the "Best of the Springs" reader's choice awards, and Holden House was pleased to once again receive this recognition through the special edition. In its 27th year, voters have selected their Colorado Springs Gazette's Best of the Springs for picks. Voting ended in February and awards were announced in April, 2021, via a virtual event. During the voting period, according to The Gazette, "It has become the ideal way to salute all those top things from 2020, the strangest of pandemic times. The voters are reaching out to honor the best in 330 categories." Holden House is in good company with another top Old Colorado City bed and breakfast, the Old Town Guest House, for the publication's best local bed and breakfast award winners.

In March, 2021, Holden House was awarded as one of Tripexperts "Experts' Choice", joining five thousand winners in 123 countries. Experts’ Choice Awards are presented to the best hotels, restaurants and attractions in the world and is an accolade based on professional reviews. Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn was selected for the Experts’ Choice Awards 2021 based on outstanding reviews from Fodor’s, Frommer’s and Gayot.

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn is a Victorian boutique-style inn located in a quiet tree-lined area of Colorado Springs near historic Old Colorado City and quaint Manitou Springs and is central to all the local attractions, parks, shopping and restaurants. The inn features six inviting guest suites, all with private baths, fireplaces and sitting areas. Select suites include a private balcony, oversized tubs for two or jetted tub and king or queen size beds. A full gourmet breakfast is included and served in the dining room or in the privacy of your suite for an additional fee. Other specials and romance packages are available via the www.HoldenHouse.com website. To learn more about Holden House including reservation availability, inn blog, special recipes, ENewsletter sign up and accommodations, visit www.HoldenHouse.com or call 719-471-3980.

