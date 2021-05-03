Events.com Partners with SoDisp on Best-in-Class Virtual Event Experiences
Events.com partners with SoDisp on best-in-class virtual event experiences powered by gamification and designed with social distancing in mind.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Events.com, a mobile-first event management and registration platform, today announced the company is partnering with SoDisp, the world’s most powerful virtual challenge platform. The innovative partnership adds advanced gamification and socially distanced virtual event experiences to Event.com’s diverse portfolio of products and services, with full integration into the Events.com event management platform.
SoDisp (short for social distancing sports) combines gamification technology with outdoor sports challenges, designed for social distancing safety in the age of COVID-19. The virtual challenge platform delivers the next-generation digital tools to design and manage customizable, engaging attendee experiences all from the Events.com event management platform. Virtual challenges offer multiple activities over a set time period, with participants taking part on their own mobile device. SoDisp integrates with major fitness trackers and offers eight challenge types, using gamification best practices like customizable badges, social leaderboards, and comment/like features to improve challenge participation and engagement levels.
“We are thrilled to have found a partner like SoDisp, who we share a vision with to elevate the event participation experience,” said Francisco Almendares, SVP of Platform Growth at Events.com. “Together, we are delivering a multifaceted virtual and hybrid challenge experience that brings value to event planners, sponsors, and participants alike. The unique new set of virtual challenge tools provide new ways to engage directly with diverse event attendees.”
Virtual challenges offer event planners innovative new revenue opportunities, designed with event sponsors and attendees in mind, including challenge and individual activity branding, activity badge and awards naming rights, and giveaway opportunities. The technology tools also help event organizers collect valuable attendee data from challenge participants.
“Events.com sets itself apart as a global brand with a clear vision and an innovative business model. The company is set up to become a major disruptor in our space,” said Koen Muilwijk, Founder and CEO of SoDisp. “We are excited to join forces with such a forward-thinking brand.”
About Events.com
Events.com is a mobile-first event management and registration platform that helps organizers manage, market, and monetize everything from local fundraisers to global festivals and marathons. With its end-to-end event management solutions, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of tools at every step. Events.com offers sponsorship and promotional tools, event management software, digital marketing services, on-site check-in, and sales to make the event organizing process a smooth experience from start to finish. For additional information, visit Events.com.
About SoDisp
SoDisp, short for social distancing sports, launched in May of 2020 and is led by the founder of the largest running fitness app in The Netherlands. The virtual challenge app combines gamification features with outdoor activities designed to meet social distancing requirements in the age of COVID-19. Sodisp is used by world-renowned event organizers and management organizations around the world.
